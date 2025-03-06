Photos: HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD At Lincoln Southwest High School

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The magic of the Wizarding World is coming to Lincoln Southwest High School’s Silver Hawk Theatre with the Nebraska high school premiere of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (High School Edition). Check out photo portraits of the cast!

Presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing, this theatrical event will be performed over two weekends, with evening performances April 3-5 and 10-12, 2025, at 7:00 PM, and afternoon matinees April 6 and 13, 2025, at 2:00 PM.

Nineteen years after Harry, Ron, and Hermione saved the wizarding world, they’re back on a most extraordinary new adventure—this time, joined by a brave new generation that has only just arrived at the legendary Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. When Harry Potter’s head-strong son Albus befriends the son of his fiercest rival, Draco Malfoy, it sparks an unbelievable new journey for them all—with the power to change the past and future forever. Prepare for spectacular spells, a mind-blowing race through time, and an epic battle to stop mysterious forces, all while the future hangs in the balance.

The production is directed by Austyn McKee, assisted by Brandi Benson and Nebraska Wesleyan student Jamya Hogan, with Scott Engel as the technical director and Allie Thompson as the choreographer. The production’s student stage manager, Emma Lee, is assisted by Elizabeth Falcone, Charlie Rader, and Lyndee Walker.

Tickets are available now at www.silverhawktheatre.com and are priced at $15 for general admission and $10 for students and alumni of Lincoln Southwest.



Garytt Brown

Zach Stevens

Melanie Wiggins

Grant Johnson

Audrey Haugen

Tyler Stover

Gracie Kathman

Paityn Hassler

Joshua Carl

Zach Stevens and Garytt Brown

Zach Stevens, Garytt Brown

Garytt Brown, Zach Stevens

Zach Stevens and Tyler Stover

Zach Stevens, Audrey Haugen, Garytt Brown

Melanie Wiggins, Joshua Carl, Grant Johnson

Melanie Wiggins, Gracie Kathman, Grant Johnson

Joshua Carl, Garytt Brown, Paityn Hassler

Joshua Carl, Garytt Brown

Zach Stevens, Garytt Brown

Zach Stevens

The cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at Lincoln Southwest High School.

Comments