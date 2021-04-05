PUMP BOYS AND DINETTES Comes to TADA Theatre

TADA Productions, Inc. presents the musical Pump Boys and Dinettes opening at The TADA Theatre April 15 as part of TADA's 2021 Season: Entertaining Safely, Wisely and Enthusiastically.

This impressive musical features a talented six-member cast that not only acts and sings the entire show but plays all the instruments as well including guitars, piano, drums, bass, banjo, harmonica, accordion and even the spoons. Having played to sold out crowds in 2019, it was a natural choice to include in TADA's stellar 2021 theatre season.

The musical is set on Highway 57, somewhere between Frog Level and Smyrna, where there stands a gas station. Across the blacktop is a roadside eatery called the Double Cupp Diner. After hours the Pump Boys and Dinettes serve up some tunes that will have audiences' toes tapping and put a smile on their face.

Created by John Foley, Mark Hardwick, Debra Monk, Cass Morgan, John Schimmel, Jim Wann, Pump Boys and Dinettes ran for 577 performances on Broadway and was nominated for a Tony for Best Musical in 1982. It was the first Broadway hit written and performed by actor-musicians.

The multi-talented cast includes Michael Tully, Bill Maltas, Dietrich Hitt, Cris Rook, Beth King and Stephen Cantarero. Pump Boys and Dinettes is directed by Robert D. Rook, musical direction by Michael Tully, choreography by Cris Rook, stage management by Elysia Ann Arntzen, scenic design and painting by Dustin Witte, lighting design by Robert D. Rook and technical coordination by Bryan Watson. The production is sponsored by HOME Real Estate and Woods Brothers Realty.

Pump Boys and Dinettes is on the main stage at The TADA Theatre at 701 P Street in Lincoln, Nebraska's Historic Haymarket, April 15-May 2, with 7:30 pm curtain times Friday-Saturday and 2:00 pm on Sundays and on Saturday April 17th. Reservations are encouraged for both in-person and livestreaming tickets by going online at www.tadatheatre.info. All tickets start at $18.00. The TADA Theatre also offers V.I.P. reserved parking on show dates for its patrons. For details contact The TADA Theatre box office at (402) 438-TADA (8232). Pump Boys and Dinettes is presented by arrangement with Samuel French Incorporated.