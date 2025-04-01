Nebraska Premiere of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Opens This Week at Lincoln Southwest High School

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The magic of the Wizarding World is coming to Lincoln Southwest High School's Silver Hawk Theatre with the Nebraska high school premiere of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (High School Edition). The show opens this Thursday, April 3 at 7:00 PM to audiences. Presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing, this thrilling theatrical event will be performed over two weekends, with evening performances April 3-5 and 10-12, 2025, at 7:00 PM, and afternoon matinees April 6 and 13, 2025, at 2:00 PM.

Nineteen years after Harry, Ron, and Hermione saved the wizarding world, they're back on a most extraordinary new adventure-this time, joined by a brave new generation that has only just arrived at the legendary Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. When Harry Potter's head-strong son Albus befriends the son of his fiercest rival, Draco Malfoy, it sparks an unbelievable new journey for them all-with the power to change the past and future forever. Prepare for spectacular spells, a mind-blowing race through time, and an epic battle to stop mysterious forces, all while the future hangs in the balance.

Silver Hawk Theatre's production includes a full suite of special effects that'll keep audiences on the edge of their seats. Prepare for bright lights, rumbling sounds, and the occasional flame. Warning: this show includes bright flashing lights, smoke, and fire (pyrotechnic) effects.

The production is directed by Austyn McKee, assisted by Brandi Benson and Nebraska Wesleyan student Jamya Hogan, with Scott Engel as the technical director and Allie Thompson as the choreographer. The production's student stage manager, Emma Lee, is assisted by Elizabeth Falcone, Charlie Rader, and Lyndee Walker.

Cast

Garytt Brown as Albus Severus Potter, Harry's middle child who is sorted into Slytherin and has trouble living in his father's large shadow, which leads him to be bullied relentlessly by all of his Hogwarts peers.

Zach Stevens as Scorpius Malfoy, Draco's only child, who has been hidden from the wizarding world due to cruel rumors and speculation, who also is sorted into Slytherin and becomes Albus's only friend.

Joshua Carl as Harry Potter, Head of Law Enforcement at the Ministry of Magic.

Melanie Wiggins as Hermione Granger, Minister for Magic.

Grant Johnson as Ron Weasley, co-owner and operator of Weasley's Wizard Wheezes, the joke shop started by his brothers Fred and George.

Audrey Haugen as Delphi Diggory, a young woman who is Amo's niece and caretaker at St. Oswald's Home for Old Witches and Wizards.

Gracie Kathman as Rose Granger-Weasley, Ron and Hermione's eldest child, an ambitious Gryffindor who quickly leaves Albus behind to gain her own acceptance, and who is annoyed by Scorpius's unrequited adoration.

Paityn Hassler as Ginny Potter (formerly Weasley), former professional Quidditch player and now editor for the Sports section of the Daily Prophet.

Tyler Stover as Draco Malfoy, now married to an ailing Astoria Malfoy (formerly Greengrass).

Olivia Rowe as Dolores Umbridge.

Avery Runestad as Professor McGonagall, now Hogwarts Headmistress.

Claire Timperley as Moaning Myrtle, infamous Hogwarts ghost.

Noah Hendrickson as Severus Snape.

Josiah Kirchner as The Sorting Hat.

Matthew Killham as Amos Diggory, now older and still grieving the loss of his son Cedric, whom he begs Harry to back in time to save.

Evan Herrold as Cedric Diggory.

Logan Lambrecht as Albus Dumbledore / Lord Voldemort.

Carson Vance as James Potter Sr.

Julia Falcone as Lily Potter Jr., the youngest Potter, who follows Albus to Hogwarts two years later and also joins Gryffindor house.

Camden Armstrong as James Potter Jr., Harry and Ginny's eldest child, a Gryffindor who teases Albus and is a bit of a prankster.

Kyrus Jensen as Ludo Bagman.

Marie Borst as The Trolley Witch, an eccentric old woman who sells sweets and treats on the Hogwarts Express and makes sure all students make it to school, whatever the cost.

Camille Davis as Madam Hooch, still the Hogwarts flying instructor.

Evan Stelzer as Karl Jenkins, a Hogwarts student.

Estes Stratman as Polly Chapman, a Hogwarts student.

Cayson Witt as Yann Fredericks, a Hogwarts student.

Keegan Brester as Craig Bowker Jr., a Hogwarts student.

Alivia Plautz & C.J. Koolen in the Ensemble

This production marks a milestone as Lincoln Southwest becomes the first high school in Nebraska to produce this spellbinding adaptation. Specially crafted for high school productions, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (High School Edition) allows young actors to portray the iconic roles of Harry, Hermione, Ron, and more, while using their own creativity to conjure the magic of the Wizarding World.

Last week, Joshua Carl (Harry Potter), Melanie Wiggins (Hermione Granger), and Grant Johnson (Ron Weasley) got the chance to appear on 10/11 News (KOLN) and talk about their experience rehearsing for the show.

"It's really exciting for us to bring this production to the Midwest for the first time," Wiggins said. "I've read all the books with my parents, watched all the movies, and then we went to Universal Studios and got to experience Harry Potter World for the first time."

When asked if the show was similar to the books, Johnson said, "It's like the sequel to the Harry Potter books, as it takes place nineteen years after the Battle of Hogwarts. It follows Harry's child, Albus, going through his years at Hogwarts, and he sort of suffers the weight from his dad on his shoulders."

"It's definitely interesting to be able to step into Harry's shoes and just be in his mind," Carl said. "Nineteen years later, he's a father now, he has to worry about his children, and now he's Head of Law Enforcement at Hogwarts, so he has to take on a lot of responsibility. It's a lot of stress on his part, but he still has that fighting spirit in him."

