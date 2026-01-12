MESHUGGAH-NUNS Kicks Off TADA Productions' 25th Anniversary Season

🎭 NEW! Nebraska Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Nebraska & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

TADAs Productions 25th Anniversary Season opens with the musical comedy Meshuggah-Nuns on February 12th!

A continuation from the hilarious Nunsense series, The Little Sisters of Hoboken are back and this time on an all-expense-paid trip on the "Faiths of All Nations" Cruise.

The waters are calm until some of the passengers, including members of the ship's production of Fiddler on the Roof, become seasick. Fear not! The ship's captain has been told about the show-biz savvy Sisters on board who can save the day! Soon hilarity reigns supreme on the high seas!

Written by Dan Goggin, the show features the talents of Judy Anderson as Mother Superior, Judy Welch as Sister Hubert, Mariah Lieberman as Sister Robert Anne, Cris Rook as Sister Amnesia and Alfred Salanitro as Howard Liszt.

Meshuggah-Nuns is directed by Robert D. Rook, with musical direction and choreography by Cris Rook, production management by Candyce Martin, scenic design by Jenna Williamson, technical coordination by Jax Barkhaus, ast. technical coordination by Kevin Welch, scenic painting & prop coordination by Mariah Lieberman, costume coordination by Mary Lonergan and lighting design by Robert D. Rook. The show is produced by TADA Productions, Inc. and sponsored by Ameritas.

Meshuggah-Nuns is on stage at the award winning The TADA Theatre at 701 P Street in Lincoln, Nebraska's Historic Haymarket District, February 12-March 1, 2026. Ticket reservations can be made at www.tadatheatre.info where additional pricing and detailed showtimes can be found.