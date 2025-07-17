LowDown Brass Band Comes to Omaha

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Omaha Performing Arts will present LowDown Brass Band next week. The performance is on July 24.

Embodying Chicago's vibrant music culture, LowDown Brass Band is a one-of-a-kind horn ensemble consciously weaving the rhythm of the streets with hip hop, reggae, and soul. With a combination of talent and unconventional style, the band has carved out a unique niche in the ever-evolving musical landscape.

LowDown Brass Band has performed on many different stages, including Montreal Jazz Fest and the Cotai Jazz Fest. The band has also released three albums: The Reel Sessions, LowDown Nights, and $itizens of the World. Each album pushes the boundaries of their genre using their unique sound.