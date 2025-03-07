Jerry Herman: The Broadway Legacy Concert Brings Broadway Stars to Lincoln

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jerry Herman is a legendary composer/lyricist of the American Musical Theatre and one of Broadway’s most beloved icons. From “Hello, Dolly” and “Mame” to “Mack and Mabel” and “La Cage aux Folles,” Jerry Herman’s songs have lit up Broadway for decades with toe-tapping, soul-stirring musical showstoppers. Now he’s sharing his great musical legacy with a new generation of music lovers.

Enjoy a cast of New York’s top Broadway and concert stars, including Tony award winner Debbie Gravitte, Jason Graae (Wicked, original cast of Forever Plaid), Scott Coulter (Emmy nominee and NYC cabaret celebrity), Klea Blackhurst (Off-Broadway Star) and Kerry O’Malley (Broadway star).

Jerry Herman: The Broadway Legacy Concert will be performed at the Lied Center on Thursday, April 3 at 7:30pm. Tickets start at $19 and are available now online, (402) 472-4747, and at the Lied Center box office.

Comments