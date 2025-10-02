HAMLET Reimagined Through Theater And Dance At Lied Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Lied Center for Performing Arts will present a reimagined staging of Shakespeare’s Hamlet, created through a collaboration between Toronto’s Côté Danse and multidisciplinary company Ex Machina. The performance will take place on Friday, October 17 at 7:30 p.m.

This adaptation blends theater and dance to tell Shakespeare’s story of love, revenge, and madness. The project brings together two internationally acclaimed artists: Robert Lepage, founder and artistic director of Ex Machina, known for his work with Cirque du Soleil and The Metropolitan Opera, and Guillaume Côté, principal dancer and choreographer with The National Ballet of Canada and founder of Côté Danse. Their staging uses movement, design, and technology to explore a world where appearances deceive and shadows conceal truth.

About Ex Machina

Led by artistic director Robert Lepage, Ex Machina develops and produces multidisciplinary works that combine theater with other forms including opera, dance, and multimedia. Based in Quebec City, the company has toured extensively across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Oceania. Its productions often examine themes of identity, cultural exchange, and the intersection of naturalism and metaphor.

About the Lied Center for Performing Arts

The Lied Center is Nebraska’s Home for the Arts. Located at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln, the Lied presents major national and International Artists across disciplines including Broadway, symphony, dance, theater, and family programming. The center also emphasizes education and outreach, with nearly all visiting artists engaging directly with students in workshops and classes.