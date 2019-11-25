BWW Regional Awards
First Standings - Voting Opens for the BWW Omaha Awards!

Article Pixel Nov. 25, 2019  
Voting is open for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Omaha Awards, brought to you by TodayTix! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Omaha:

Best Actor in a Musical
Connor Husa - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Beatrice Community Players 10%
 Andy Dillehay - CABARET - The Haymarket Theatre 9%
 Brett Olsen - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Pinewood Bowl, Lincoln 8%

Best Actor in a Play
Tony Schik - OF MICE AND MEN - Omaha Community Playhouse 13%
 Jeff Porter - A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED - Beatrice Community Players 12%
 Andy Dillehay - THE SANTALAND DIARIES - The Haymarket Theatre 5%

Best Actress in a Musical
Karen Freimund Wills - MAME - Lincoln Community Playhouse 11%
 Claire Wilkinson - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Pinewood Bowl, Lincoln 8%
 Jean Spilker - MARY POPPINS - Beatrice Community Players 8%

Best Actress in a Play
Deanna Walz - ERMA BOMBECK - AT WITS END - Lincoln Community Playhouse 9%
 Judy Anderson - SOUTHERN COMFORTS - Beatrice Community Players 8%
 Diane Kahnk - A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED - Beatrice Community Players 7%

Best Choreography
Marissa Saure and Matt Osmotherly - MARY POPPINS - Beatrice Community Players 17%
 Courtney Piccoli - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Pinewood Bowl, Lincoln 11%
 Noelle Bohaty - THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE - The Lofte Community Theatre 7%

Best Comedy
LUCKY STIFF - Beatrice Community Players 13%
 A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - The STAGE Theater 10%
 CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Bellevue Little Theatre 8%

Best Costume Design
Maralee Wylder Maldavs - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Pinewood Bowl, Lincoln 16%
 Amanda Fehlner - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Omaha Community Playhouse 10%
 Jamie Bullins - HAIR - Nebraska Repertory Theatre 8%

Best Director of a Musical
Jamie Ulmer - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Beatrice Community Players 12%
 Emily Ernst - MAME - Lincoln Community Playhouse 10%
 Courtney Piccoli - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Pinewood Bowl, Lincoln 10%

Best Director of a Play
Tyler Rinne - THE LAST TICKET OUT OF THISTLEBERRY THICKET - Beatrice Community Players 10%
 Bob Hall - MACBETH - Flatwater Shakespeare 9%
 Ablan Roblin - OF MICE AND MEN - Omaha Community Playhouse 8%

Best Drama
THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Beatrice Community Players 14%
 OF MICE AND MEN - Omaha Community Playhouse 12%
 BLACK COFFEE - Lincoln Community Playhouse 7%

Best Ensemble
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Pinewood Bowl, Lincoln 9%
 MARY POPPINS - Beatrice Community Players 8%
 HAIR - Nebraska Repertory Theatre 7%

Best Lighting Design
Sheric Hull - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Pinewood Bowl, Lincoln 20%
 Adam R. Jezl-Sikorsk - HAIR - Nebraska Repertory Theatre 11%
 Spencer Schaefer - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Kimmel Theatre - Midland University 10%

Best Music Director
Jean Spilker - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Beatrice Community Players 16%
 Vince Learned - HAIR - Nebraska Repertory Theatre 11%
 Bill Maltas - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Pinewood Bowl, Lincoln 10%

Best Musical
MARY POPPINS - Beatrice Community Players 9%
 BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Pinewood Bowl, Lincoln 8%
 HAIR - Nebraska Repertory Theatre 8%

Best Orchestra
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Pinewood Bowl, Lincoln 14%
 THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Beatrice Community Players 8%
 MAME - Lincoln Community Playhouse 8%

Best Original Script
THE LAST TICKET OUT OF THISTLEBERRY THICKET - Beatrice Community Players 22%
 RED SUMMER - BLUEBARN Theatre 13%
 JUST A DRILL - Angels Theatre Company 10%

Best Production for Young Audiences
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Pinewood Bowl, Lincoln 18%
 ANNIE - Omaha Community Playhouse 13%
 BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Ralston Community Theater 10%

Best Set Design
Emma Hoffbauer - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Pinewood Bowl, Lincoln 11%
 Ben Addams - INTO THE WOODS - Papillion-La Vista 9%
 Jill Hibbard - HAIR - Nebraska Repertory Theatre 7%

Best Shakespearean Production
MACBETH - Flatwater Shakespeare 34%
 HAMLET - Nebraska Shakespeare 32%
 ALL'S WELL THAT ENDS WELL - Nebraska Shakespeare 13%

Best Sound Design
Zeke Metcalf - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Pinewood Bowl, Lincoln 27%
 Araceli Ramirez - MOTHER COURAGE - Nebraska Repertory Theatre 10%
 John Gibilisco - OF MICE AND MEN - Omaha Community Playhouse 9%

Best Supporting Actor in a Play
Bruce Hahn - FINISHING SCHOOL - Lincoln Community Playhouse 8%
 Brian Foley - BLACK COFFEE - Lincoln Community Playhouse 7%
 Benjamin Pettiford - OF MICE AND MEN - The Lofte Community Theatre 7%

Best Supporting Actor of a Musical
Noah Snurr - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Beatrice Community Players 7%
 Mike Fox - MARY POPPINS - Beatrice Community Players 5%
 Zachary Kloppenborg - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Rose Theater 5%

Best Supporting Actress in a Play
Morgan Tunink - SEASONAL ALLERGIES - Beatrice Community Players 8%
 Mallory Vallier - OF MICE AND MEN - Omaha Community Playhouse 8%
 Alyssa Riha - THE VOICE OF THE PRAIRE - The Lofte Community Theatre 6%

Best Supporting Actress of a Musical
Sandy Van Pelt - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Pinewood Bowl, Lincoln 8%
 Elena Rinne - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Beatrice Community Players 8%
 Sandy Van Pelt - MAME - Lincoln Community Playhouse 7%

Best Young Actor/Actress in a Musical
Arihanna Marlatt - MARY POPPINS - Beatrice Community Players 16%
 Zach Stevens - MAME - Lincoln Community Playhouse 13%
 Brady Durban - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Pinewood Bowl, Lincoln 11%

Best Young Actor/Actress in a Play
Emmy Hoefer - THE LAST TICKET OUT OF THISTLEBERRY THICKET - Beatrice Community Players 15%
 Chloe Irwin - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Omaha Community Playhouse 14%
 Penny Carter - JUST A DRILL - Angels Theatre Company 9%

TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.

