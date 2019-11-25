First Standings - Voting Opens for the BWW Omaha Awards!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Omaha:
Best Actor in a Musical
Best Actor in a Play
Best Actress in a Musical
Best Actress in a Play
Best Choreography
Best Comedy
Best Costume Design
Best Director of a Musical
Best Director of a Play
Best Drama
Best Ensemble
Best Lighting Design
Best Music Director
Best Musical
Best Orchestra
Best Original Script
Best Production for Young Audiences
Best Set Design
Best Shakespearean Production
Best Sound Design
Best Supporting Actor in a Play
Best Supporting Actor of a Musical
Best Supporting Actress in a Play
Best Supporting Actress of a Musical
Best Young Actor/Actress in a Musical
Best Young Actor/Actress in a Play
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.
Connor Husa - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Beatrice Community Players 10%
Andy Dillehay - CABARET - The Haymarket Theatre 9%
Brett Olsen - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Pinewood Bowl, Lincoln 8%
Tony Schik - OF MICE AND MEN - Omaha Community Playhouse 13%
Jeff Porter - A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED - Beatrice Community Players 12%
Andy Dillehay - THE SANTALAND DIARIES - The Haymarket Theatre 5%
Karen Freimund Wills - MAME - Lincoln Community Playhouse 11%
Claire Wilkinson - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Pinewood Bowl, Lincoln 8%
Jean Spilker - MARY POPPINS - Beatrice Community Players 8%
Deanna Walz - ERMA BOMBECK - AT WITS END - Lincoln Community Playhouse 9%
Judy Anderson - SOUTHERN COMFORTS - Beatrice Community Players 8%
Diane Kahnk - A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED - Beatrice Community Players 7%
Marissa Saure and Matt Osmotherly - MARY POPPINS - Beatrice Community Players 17%
Courtney Piccoli - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Pinewood Bowl, Lincoln 11%
Noelle Bohaty - THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE - The Lofte Community Theatre 7%
LUCKY STIFF - Beatrice Community Players 13%
A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - The STAGE Theater 10%
CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Bellevue Little Theatre 8%
Maralee Wylder Maldavs - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Pinewood Bowl, Lincoln 16%
Amanda Fehlner - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Omaha Community Playhouse 10%
Jamie Bullins - HAIR - Nebraska Repertory Theatre 8%
Jamie Ulmer - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Beatrice Community Players 12%
Emily Ernst - MAME - Lincoln Community Playhouse 10%
Courtney Piccoli - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Pinewood Bowl, Lincoln 10%
Tyler Rinne - THE LAST TICKET OUT OF THISTLEBERRY THICKET - Beatrice Community Players 10%
Bob Hall - MACBETH - Flatwater Shakespeare 9%
Ablan Roblin - OF MICE AND MEN - Omaha Community Playhouse 8%
THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Beatrice Community Players 14%
OF MICE AND MEN - Omaha Community Playhouse 12%
BLACK COFFEE - Lincoln Community Playhouse 7%
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Pinewood Bowl, Lincoln 9%
MARY POPPINS - Beatrice Community Players 8%
HAIR - Nebraska Repertory Theatre 7%
Sheric Hull - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Pinewood Bowl, Lincoln 20%
Adam R. Jezl-Sikorsk - HAIR - Nebraska Repertory Theatre 11%
Spencer Schaefer - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Kimmel Theatre - Midland University 10%
Jean Spilker - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Beatrice Community Players 16%
Vince Learned - HAIR - Nebraska Repertory Theatre 11%
Bill Maltas - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Pinewood Bowl, Lincoln 10%
MARY POPPINS - Beatrice Community Players 9%
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Pinewood Bowl, Lincoln 8%
HAIR - Nebraska Repertory Theatre 8%
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Pinewood Bowl, Lincoln 14%
THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Beatrice Community Players 8%
MAME - Lincoln Community Playhouse 8%
THE LAST TICKET OUT OF THISTLEBERRY THICKET - Beatrice Community Players 22%
RED SUMMER - BLUEBARN Theatre 13%
JUST A DRILL - Angels Theatre Company 10%
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Pinewood Bowl, Lincoln 18%
ANNIE - Omaha Community Playhouse 13%
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Ralston Community Theater 10%
Emma Hoffbauer - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Pinewood Bowl, Lincoln 11%
Ben Addams - INTO THE WOODS - Papillion-La Vista 9%
Jill Hibbard - HAIR - Nebraska Repertory Theatre 7%
MACBETH - Flatwater Shakespeare 34%
HAMLET - Nebraska Shakespeare 32%
ALL'S WELL THAT ENDS WELL - Nebraska Shakespeare 13%
Zeke Metcalf - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Pinewood Bowl, Lincoln 27%
Araceli Ramirez - MOTHER COURAGE - Nebraska Repertory Theatre 10%
John Gibilisco - OF MICE AND MEN - Omaha Community Playhouse 9%
Bruce Hahn - FINISHING SCHOOL - Lincoln Community Playhouse 8%
Brian Foley - BLACK COFFEE - Lincoln Community Playhouse 7%
Benjamin Pettiford - OF MICE AND MEN - The Lofte Community Theatre 7%
Noah Snurr - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Beatrice Community Players 7%
Mike Fox - MARY POPPINS - Beatrice Community Players 5%
Zachary Kloppenborg - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Rose Theater 5%
Morgan Tunink - SEASONAL ALLERGIES - Beatrice Community Players 8%
Mallory Vallier - OF MICE AND MEN - Omaha Community Playhouse 8%
Alyssa Riha - THE VOICE OF THE PRAIRE - The Lofte Community Theatre 6%
Sandy Van Pelt - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Pinewood Bowl, Lincoln 8%
Elena Rinne - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Beatrice Community Players 8%
Sandy Van Pelt - MAME - Lincoln Community Playhouse 7%
Arihanna Marlatt - MARY POPPINS - Beatrice Community Players 16%
Zach Stevens - MAME - Lincoln Community Playhouse 13%
Brady Durban - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Pinewood Bowl, Lincoln 11%
Emmy Hoefer - THE LAST TICKET OUT OF THISTLEBERRY THICKET - Beatrice Community Players 15%
Chloe Irwin - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Omaha Community Playhouse 14%
Penny Carter - JUST A DRILL - Angels Theatre Company 9%
