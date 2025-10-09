CARSON TONIGHT Celebrates Johnny Carson’s 100th Birthday At The Lied Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Celebrate a century of laughter and legacy as Johnny Carson turns 100 with Carson Tonight: Johnny’s 100th Birthday, a once-in-a-lifetime event honoring the beloved Tonight Show host.

The celebration takes place Thursday, October 23 at 7:30 p.m. at the Lied Center for Performing Arts, bringing together an all-star lineup of Carson’s friends, collaborators, and fellow entertainers for an evening of comedy, music, and magic.

Hosted by Seinfeld writer Pat Hazell, the program features master magician Lance Burton, comedians Wil Shriner and Carol Leifer, legendary vocalist Marilyn Maye, and acclaimed variety duo Mike Caveney & Tina Lenert, with the University of Nebraska–Lincoln Jazz Orchestra under the direction of Greg Simon. Audiences will also enjoy rare Tonight Show footage showcasing Carson’s most iconic moments.

Presented in partnership with Carson Entertainment Group, this historic centennial event celebrates Nebraska’s favorite son—whose wit, warmth, and generosity left an indelible mark on American entertainment.

Beyond his legendary television career, Johnny Carson was a proud Nebraskan and lifelong champion of the arts. His philanthropy helped establish the Lied Center in the late 1980s, and his legacy continues through the Johnny Carson School of Theatre, Film, and Television, the Johnny Carson Center for Emerging Media Arts, and the Carson Theater at the Lied Center. The centennial celebration reflects Carson’s enduring influence across comedy, culture, and education.

About the Featured Performers

Pat Hazell — One of Seinfeld’s original writers and a Tonight Show veteran, Hazell is a master of Americana humor and the host of the PBS special The Wonder Bread Years.

Lance Burton — Considered one of the greatest stage magicians of the past century, Burton made his national debut on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson and went on to perform over 15,000 shows in Las Vegas.

Marilyn Maye — Dubbed the “Super Singer” by Carson himself, Maye holds the record for the most guest appearances by a singer (76 in total) on The Tonight Show.

Carol Leifer — Emmy-nominated writer and comedian known for Seinfeld, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and Hacks, Leifer has also opened for Jerry Seinfeld and Frank Sinatra.

Wil Shriner — With more than 50 television appearances with Carson, Letterman, and Leno, Shriner’s sharp and good-natured comedy has entertained audiences for decades.

Mike Caveney & Tina Lenert — Internationally acclaimed illusionists and regular performers at Hollywood’s Magic Castle, the pair blend magic, mime, and comedy in their award-winning act.