BroadwayWorld Omaha Awards; YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN, THE MOUNTAINTOP, Lincoln Community Playhouse & More Lead!

It's the final 3 weeks and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 11th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Omaha Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Omaha Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Courtney Piccoli - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Pinewood Performing Arts 44%

Kaia Anderson - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Lincoln Community Playhouse 24%

Kayleigh Schadwinkel - THE MUSIC MAN - Beatrice Community Players 18%

Sue Valker - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Rose Theater 13%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Maralee Maldavs - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Pinewood Performing Arts 35%

Anna Naomi Erdman - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Nebraska Communities Playhouse 22%

Ashley Hothan - PUFFS - Beatrice Community Players 11%

Zach Kloppenborg - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Rose Theater 11%

Jean Spilker & Cecily Wiedel - THE NEVERENDING STORY - Beatrice Community Players 8%

Lindsay Armstrong - FARCE OF NATURE - Beatrice Community Players 6%

Izumi Inaba - THE CHINESE LADY - Bluebarn Theatre 3%

Sherri Geerdes - THE STINKY CHEESE MAN AND OTHER FAIRLY STUPID TALES - The Rose Theater 2%

Zach Kloppenborg - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - The Rose Theater 2%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Courtney Piccoli - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Pinewood Performing Arts 23%

JD Madsen - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Nebraska Communities Playhouse 21%

Jamie Bullins - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Lincoln Community Playhouse 18%

Jean Spilker - THE MUSIC MAN - Beatrice Community Players 13%

Kevin Colbert - 9-5 - Lofte Community Theatre 6%

Sarah Brown - CINDERELLA - The Rose Theater 6%

Ann Pollard - SWEENEY TODD - Lincoln Community Playhouse 5%

Carrie Smith Lewis - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - The Rose Theater 3%

Mackenzie Zielke - INTO THE WOODS - Chanticleer Theatre 3%



Best Direction Of A Play

Morrie Enders - THE MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940 - Lincoln Community Playhouse 20%

Tyler Rinne - PUFFS - Beatrice Community Players 15%

Timothy W Scholl - PREDICTOR - Angels Theatre Company 14%

Rachele Stoops - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Community Players, Inc. 10%

Kevin Colbert - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Lofte Community Theatre 9%

Jillian Carter - HUNTER GATHERERS - OmniArts Nebraska 6%

Wai Yim - THE CHINESE LADY - Bluebarn Theatre 6%

Stephanie Jacobson - THE STINKY CHEESE MAN AND OTHER FAIRLY STUPID TALES - The Rose Theater 5%

Kevin Colbert - NOISES OFF - Lofte Community Theatre 4%

Dustin Witte - MARJORIE PRIME - OmniArts Nebraska 4%

Kevin Colbert - THE MOUSETRAP - Lofte Community Theatre 4%

Jessica Burrill-Logue - FIREFLY - The Rose Theater 3%



Best Ensemble

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Nebraska Communities Playhouse 21%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Lincoln Community Playhouse 14%

DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Rose Theater 12%

SWEENEY TODD - Lincoln Community Playhouse 11%

THE MUSIC MAN - Beatrice Community Players 8%

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Lofte Community Theatre 6%

PUFFS - Beatrice Community Players 5%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Community Players, Inc. 5%

PREDICTOR - Angels Theatre Company 4%

CINDERELLA - The Rose Theater 3%

NOISES OFF - Lofte Community Theatre 3%

INTO THE WOODS - Chanticleer Theatre 2%

MACBETH - Bluebarn Theatre 2%

FENCES - Omaha community playhouse 2%

FIRST FLIGHT FESTIVAL - Angels Theatre Company 1%

THE STINKY CHEESE MAN AND OTHER FAIRLY STUPID TALES - The Rose Theater 0%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Lilli Rowan - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Nebraska Communities Playhouse 37%

Brandon Clark - PUFFS - Beatrice Community Players 11%

Jamie Ulmer - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Community Players, Inc. 11%

Dan Stratman - PREDICTOR - Angels Theatre Company 8%

Brandon Clark - THE MUSIC MAN - Community Players, Inc. 7%

Matt Benes - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - The Rose Theater 6%

Matt Benes - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - The Rose Theater 6%

Jamie Ulmer - A CHRISTMAS STORY: THE MUSICAL - Beatrice Community Players 4%

Christy Hernandez - THE LAST STOP ON MARKET STREET - The Rose Theater 4%

Maya Bredenkamp - THE CHINESE LADY - Bluebarn Theatre 3%

Dan Stratman - DOVE - Angels Theatre Company 2%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Shauna Shaefer - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Lincoln Community Playhouse 24%

Michael Trutna - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Nebraska Communities Playhouse 21%

Ashley Daily - SWEENEY TODD - Lincoln Community Playhouse 19%

Jerry Brabec - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Rose Theater 11%

Rachel Kornfeld-Lambrecht - THE MUSIC MAN - Beatrice Community Players 10%

Liz Stinman - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - The Rose Theater 7%

Connor Husa - A CHRISTMAS STORY: THE MUSICAL - Beatrice Community Players 6%

Elliot Roth - MACBETH - Bluebarn Theatre 2%



Best Musical

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Nebraska Communities Playhouse 21%

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Pinewood Performing Arts 18%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Lincoln Community Playhouse 15%

DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Rose Theater 12%

THE MUSIC MAN - Beatrice Community Players 10%

SWEENEY TODD - Lincoln Community Playhouse 9%

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - The Lofte Community Theatre 6%

INTO THE WOODS - Chanticleer Theatre 4%

CINDERELLA - The Rose Theater 2%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - The Rose Theater 2%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - The Rose Theater 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

PREDICTOR - Angels Theatre Company 35%

POPULARITY COACH - The Rose Theater 35%

FIRST FLIGHT FESTIVAL - Angels Theatre Company 30%



Best Performer In A Musical

Bede Fulton - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Pinewood Performing Arts 21%

Michelle Ingle - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Lincoln Community Playhouse 17%

Biannah Peji-Palm - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Rose Theater 10%

Joe Hanson - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Nebraska Communities Playhouse 9%

Anna Erikson - THE MUSIC MAN - Beatrice Community Players 6%

Lauren Silverman Durban - SWEENEY TODD - Lincoln Community Playhouse 6%

Wade Mumford - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Nebraska Communities Playhouse 5%

John Francis - THE MUSIC MAN - Beatrice Community Players 5%

Sky Lindquist - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Lincoln Community Playhouse 4%

JD Madsen - SWEENEY TODD - Lincoln Community Playhouse 4%

Jesse Wohlman - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Rose Theater 3%

Zoella Sneed - CINDERELLA - The Rose Theater 3%

Wade Mumford - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Lofte Community Theatre 2%

Callan Williams - A CHRISTMAS STORY: THE MUSICAL - Beatrice Community Players 2%

Natalie McGovern - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Lofte Community Theatre 1%

Corbin Griffin - ARTHUR AND FRIENDS MAKE A MUSICAL - The Rose Theater 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Max Antoine - THE MOUNTAINTOP - Lincoln Community Playhouse 20%

Lily Pope - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Lofte Community Theatre 12%

Scott Clark - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Community Players, Inc. 10%

Liz Martelli - PREDICTOR - Angels Theatre Company 9%

Mike Fox - PUFFS - Beatrice Community Players 8%

Jack Tyson - THE MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940 - Lincoln Community Playhouse 6%

Adam Kovar - NOISES OFF - Lofte Community Theatre 4%

Shandi Anderson - HUNTER GATHERERS - OmniArts Nebraska 4%

Myeisha Essex - THE MOUNTAINTOP - Lincoln Community Playhouse 4%

Sterling Johnson - PUFFS - Beatrice Community Players 4%

Kevin Ehrhardt - THE STINKY CHEESE MAN AND OTHER FAIRLY STUPID TALES - The Rose Theater 3%

Analisa Swerczek - ROTTERDAM - Voices in Alliance 3%

Judson Cloudt - POPULARITY COACH - The Rose Theater 3%

Delaney Jackson - TWELFTH NIGHT OR WHAT TWO WILL - Benson Theater 3%

BJ Monson - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Lofte Community Theatre 2%

Jaden Hollinger - THE LAST STOP ON MARKET STREET - The Rose Theater 2%

Eric Moyer - DOVE - Angels Theatre Company 1%

Anthony Montegut - FENCES - Omaha community playhouse 1%

Lisa Tejero - THE CHINESE LADY - Bluebarn Theatre 1%



Best Play

THE MOUNTAINTOP - Lincoln Community Playhouse 17%

MACBETH - Bluebarn Theatre 13%

FIREFLY - The Rose Theater 12%

PUFFS - Beatrice Community Players 11%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Community Players, Inc. 11%

PREDICTOR - Angels Theatre Company 10%

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Lofte Community Theatre 9%

THE MOUSETRAP - Lofte Community Theatre 4%

THE STINKY CHEESE MAN AND OTHER FAIRLY STUPID TALES - The Rose Theater 4%

NOISES OFF - Lofte Community Theatre 4%

THE CHINESE LADY - Bluebarn Theatre 2%

ROTTERDAM - Voices in Alliance 2%

POPULARITY COACH - The Rose Theater 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

JD Madsen - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Nebraska Communities Playhouse 30%

Jamie Ulmer - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Community Players, Inc. 13%

Tyler Rinne - FARCE OF NATURE - Beatrice Community Players 12%

Douglas Clarke - SWEENEY TODD - Lincoln Community Playhouse 9%

Jeff Stander - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Rose Theater 8%

Jamie Bullins - PREDICTOR - Angels Theatre Company 7%

Scenographic - MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940 - Lincoln Community Playhouse 5%

Dustin Witte - HUNTER GATHERERS - OmniArts Nebraska 4%

Tim McMath - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - The Rose Theater 4%

Michael Fortkamp - DOVE - Angels Theatre Company 3%

Seth Howard - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - The Rose Theater 3%

Bill VanDeest - THE CHINESE LADY - Bluebarn Theatre 2%

Whitney Lehn Meltz - POPULARITY COACH - The Rose Theater 1%

Kathy Voecks - FIREFLY - The Rose Theater 0%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Michael Trutna - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Nebraska Communities Playhouse 46%

Barbara Armstead - MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940 - Lincoln Community Playhouse 18%

Christy Hernandez - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Rose Theater 18%

Bill Kirby - THE CHINESE LADY - Bluebarn Theatre 9%

Christy Hernandez - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - The Rose Theater 9%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Grant Schirmer - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Pinewood Performing Arts 26%

Will Yindrick - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Lincoln Community Playhouse 22%

Henry Erikson - THE MUSIC MAN - Beatrice Community Players 13%

Christian Cardona - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Nebraska Communities Playhouse 13%

Chloe Schwarting - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Nebraska Communities Playhouse 11%

Carina DuMarce - CINDERELLA - The Rose Theater 6%

Tory Petz - THE MUSIC MAN - Beatrice Community Players 4%

Maddie Smith - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - The Rose Theater 3%

Joshua Orsi - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - The Rose Theater 2%

Karl Houser - ARTHUR AND FRIENDS MAKE A MUSICAL - The Rose Theater 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Sasha Dobson - PREDICTOR - Angels Theatre Company 21%

Michael Booton - THE MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940 - Lincoln Community Playhouse 18%

Elena Rinne - PUFFS - Beatrice Community Players 12%

Jean Spilker - FARCE OF NATURE - Beatrice Community Players 7%

Brandon Clark - PUFFS - Beatrice Community Players 6%

Chris Berger - THE MOUSETRAP - Lofte Community Theatre 6%

Melida Mead - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Lofte Community Theatre 6%

Christa Dunker - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Lofte Community Theatre 5%

Jimmy Nguyen - THE CHINESE LADY - Bluebarn Theatre 5%

Jenny Sutphin - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Community Players, Inc. 4%

Mark Geist - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Beatrice Community Players 3%

Natalie McGovern - NOISES OFF - Loft communtiy theatre 3%

Alissa Harold - MACBETH - Bluebarn Theatre 2%

Diane Kramer Kahnk - FARCE OF NATURE - Community Players, Inc. 1%

George Dippold - MACBETH - Bluebarn Theatre 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

THE NEVERENDING STORY - Beatrice Community Players 34%

DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Rose Theater 32%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - The Rose Theater 20%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - The Rose Theater 11%

FIREFLY - The Rose Theater 4%

