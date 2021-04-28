BWW Review: THE DRAWER BOY Enters Final Weekend at Omaha Community Playhouse

The latest moving production to hit the Omaha Community Playhouse stage is Michael Healey's critically acclaimed play "The Drawer Boy." Set in Ontario during the summer of 1970, the play focuses on two friends, Angus and Morgan, played by Erik Quam and Mark Thornburg respectively, and the tragic truths that come to light with the arrival of a young performer named Miles, played by Olivia Howard. Miles is part of a performance group and is looking to learn about life on the farm to use in the production her theatre group is collectively creating. She learns the stories and routines of these two friends, and in the end learns more than she ever expected in the process. The play presents itself almost as a character piece more than anything else, as honestly there is little to no action and is centered on the conversations and relationships between these three characters. While I felt slightly removed from the story and emotional performances due to my streaming the production vs attending in person, it had nothing to do with the beautiful performances or direction that I witnessed on my screen this week.

Even before the lights come up on the stage and fully illuminate Jim Othuse and Janet Morr's stunning scenic work, the audience is met with warm and welcoming melodies composed by Omaha's own J Isaiah Smith. While it's not unusual for plays to have underlying orchestrations or transitional music, this is honestly the first production I've seen in a while where the music caught my attention before anything else did. My hat is off to J Isaiah and sound designer John Gibilisco for bringing a welcomed musicality to this production. When you combine the music with the gorgeous blue backdrop set against Jim's minimal yet oh-so-detailed set and the warm muted yellow and cream colored props, curated by Darin Kuehler and Greg Combs, it creates a feeling familiar to many of us here in the midwest. Lindsay Pape's realistic costumes are full of neutral colors and complete the look for 1970s Ontario. And even if our own homes don't look anything like the actual set, it still feels like home. And seeing as how that is where the entirety of this play is set, I think it's safe to say that the artistic team nailed it.

The actors who so beautifully portrayed these three characters gave some of the most genuine performances I've seen this season. Omaha favorite Mark Thornburg commands the stage as Morgan, the farmer and caretaker of Angus, who suffered a head injury that left him needing almost constant care. He doesn't have to be loud to make an impact, and his words are delivered with a care, honesty and strength that the audience feels even through a television/computer screen and honestly makes you wonder if he's acting at all. He's just real. He is a caretaker and provider, and the reveal of his true strength of character leaves the audience aching for this man. But he is always there for Angus, his friend from before the war and his housemate for years. Erik Quam is simply stunning as Angus. I don't know if I've seen him in anything before this, but I do know that I will be excited for the next time I see him on stage. He presents Angus to the audience in a way that is endearing, heartbreaking, and memorable. And rounding out this dynamic trio is Olivia Howard, who takes on the role of well-meaning and artistic Miles. She brings a youthful energy to the stage that is a welcome addition to the two strong male performances. Her performance as Miles is one of her best, in my opinion. She's engaging and sincere in her delivery, and her interactions with both Mark and Erik are the catalysts for their character arcs and are handled beautifully. Without Miles, there would be no play. But before I get too lost in praises for these performers, I want to acknowledge the expert guidance provided by director Anthony Clark-Kaczmarek. Of all the types of theatre or performance, I think character pieces are the most challenging. There isn't a lot of plot. There isn't a lot of action. There is conversation, and usually just that. It's easy to lose an audience without the big flashy moments, but the tender moments that Anthony and his performers created are just as big. He pulled together a dream team trio, and together they have created a piece of theatre that is not-to-be-missed.

Whether you join these friends in person for their final weekend on the farm or decide to spend your time with them virtually, you don't want to miss this beautiful production.

For tickets, please visit the Omaha Community Playhouse box office, call 402-553-0800, or visit https://ticketomaha.com/Productions/the-drawer-boy

Photo Credit: Robertson Photography