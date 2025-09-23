Review: GREASE at Omaha Community Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Omaha Community Playhouse’s production of Grease, directed by Vincent Orduña , is a high-energy celebration of teen spirit and rock ‘n’ roll at Rydell High. With beloved tunes, impressive choreography, and a cast bursting with joy, this rendition of the popular musical is a crowd-pleasing opener and debut for Orduña.

From the moment the curtain rises, Jim Othuse’s scenic and lighting design transports the audience straight into the 1950s, setting the perfect stage for the fun that's to come. Music Director Jim Boggess and Choreographer Roxanne Nielsen keep the pace moving, guiding the cast through iconic numbers with flair and finesse. Lindsay Pape's costumes pay homage to Grease productions past, while still bringing a new layer to this production.

Leading the charge are Maya Bartee as Sandy Dumbrowski and Aron Murnane as Danny Zuko. Bartee brings a heartfelt vulnerability to Sandy, her rendition of “Hopelessly Devoted to You” showcasing impressive vocals that linger long after the final note. Murnane’s Danny is charismatic and cool, with equally enjoyable vocals, and dance moves that light up the stage during “Born to Hand Jive.”

Michelle Bester (Marty), Miranda Gergory (Frenchy), Tatiana Sandoval (Rizzo), Karson Howard (Doody), Jude Glaser (Sonny LaTierri), and Conner Holben (Kenickie) round out the Pink Ladies and T-Birds with standout performances that bring depth and personality to every moment. Special mention goes to Sophie Thomas as Jan and Corbin Griffin as Roger, whose chemistry and comedic chops make their scenes unforgettable.

The supporting cast adds layers of humor and heart. Meredith McAdams delights as the stern but lovable Miss Lynch, while Audrey Saucier’s Patty Simcox is a bubbly burst of comedic energy. Adam Clayton’s Eugene Florczyk and Xavier Carr’s Teen Angel both steal scenes with impeccable timing and flair.

The ensemble is the heartbeat of this production—energetic, fresh, and fully committed. Their enthusiasm elevates every scene, turning familiar songs into vibrant, living moments.

Whether you're a longtime fan of Grease or discovering it for the first time, this production is a joyous ride through teenage dreams, heartbreaks, and rock ‘n’ roll rebellion. The Omaha Community Playhouse has another hit on their hands with their production of this beloved musical.

Tickets on sale now through October 12th.

Production Photography: Robertson Photography

