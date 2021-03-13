BWW Review: DIAL M FOR MURDER at Bellevue Little Theatre

What IS the perfect murder?

Lies. Revenge. Mystery. Murder. All that and more can be found in an evening spent at the Bellevue Little Theatre as they take on Frederick Knott's thrilling script, Dial M for Murder.

Dial M for Murder first premiered in 1952 with successful productions mounted just months apart in both London's West End as well as in New York City on Broadway. The live productions were swiftly followed by a 1954 film adaptation starring Grace Kelly, and directed by none other than the king of thrillers, Alfred Hitchcock.

NOTE: I went into the show Friday evening with little to no knowledge of what I was about to encounter, so I will be brief and spoiler free in my synopsis for those wishing to have the same experience.

Dial M for Murder centers around the strained relationship between Margot and Tony Wendice, played by Laureen Pickle and Jonathan Berger, and the secrets that are brought to light in front of the audience with the addition of visitor Max Halliday, played by Gene Hickle. Stolen love letters, greed, blackmail, and an old college classmate Captain Lesgate, played by Anthony Carey, set the stage for an evening of murder and mystery. Samantha Shatley and Donovan Carr, who play Inspector Hubbard and Thompson, round out this strong cast and are pivotal to the big reveal at the end of act three when the true killer and their intentions are revealed.

All of the performers showcase various strengths throughout the performance, whether it be through a strong and believable accent, genuine line delivery and emoting, or even stage combat approach. What could be a struggle for some actors, these performances handle without issue. This production is led by a talented group of artists who tackle the dialogue with ease, which is a feat given that the shows runtime ranges between 2 hour 45 min and 3 hours, with 2 small intermissions. In addition to a longer runtime, there is rarely more than two people on stage at a time, resulting in longer conversations and monologues that the actors perform with little to no hiccups. My hat is also off to the performers for handling performing with face shields in a manner that allows the audience to forget the shields are even there by the second scene.

With a smart script and a beautifully arranged stage and set, the Bellevue Little Theatre's production is set up for success from the moment the audience walks through the doors. From the calming blue lights peering through the windows of the bedroom and patio doors and adding an extra level of authenticity to the apartment setting, to the warm fireplace and detailed decor that covers every inch of the stage and provides a general time period for when the show takes place, it's clear that there wasn't a detail too small for scenic and lighting designer Joey Lorincz. The costumes curated by director and costume designer Todd Uhrmacher were also pivotal to showcasing the time period and personalities of the characters on stage as they dig into the wonderfully crafted script. However, while the script is entertaining and at times almost comical, the delivery of those lines on Friday evening sometimes lagged more than I expected, making the production feel less quick and witty, and instead feel more dramatic and serious.

Whether you are looking for a fun night out or looking to add some suspense or thrill to your evenings, the Bellevue Little Theatre's production of Dial M for Murder is a wonderful choice for those looking to spend an evening celebrating the local arts. Temperatures are taken before audience members enter the theatre, and social distancing and mask mandates are in effect. The production runs until March 21, and tickets can be purchased in advance online at http://bellevuelittletheatre.weebly.com/reservations.html or by calling the theatre at 402-291-1554.

Production Logo Artist: Barbara Boicourt