A CHRISTMAS CAROL Canceled Due To Tour Bus Accident

The tour bus for the Nebraska Theatre Caravan production of A Christmas Carol was in an accident near Waterville, ME on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 11:30 p.m. EST.

No critical injuries were sustained. The bus was owned and operated by Arrow Stage Lines. After collecting information and feedback from the cast and crew, Nebraska Theatre Caravan has decided to cancel the remaining dates of the national tour.

"While we are sad to see the tour cut short, we consider our theatre a family, and the safety and physical health and wellbeing of those involved is most important," said Kate Whitecotton, Company Manager. "Thank you to everyone who has reached out in support of our touring members of A Christmas Carol. We have immense respect and deep appreciation for the performers and crew who give so much of their time and talent to share this beautiful story with theatre-goers across the U.S. each year."





Related Articles Shows View More Omaha Stories

More Hot Stories For You