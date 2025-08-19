The McKnight Center Unveils 2025–2026 Season Featuring Hugh Jackman & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The McKnight Center for the Performing Arts in Stillwater, Oklahoma has announced its 2025–2026 season, featuring an array of world-class performers, international ensembles, and Broadway productions. Highlights include a one-night-only performance by Hugh Jackman, the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra led by Jaap van Zweden, Broadway’s Hadestown and The Music Man, a Valentine’s Day concert with Mandy Patinkin, and Grammy Award-winning mandolinist Chris Thile.

The season will launch September 12, 2025, with Jackman’s one-man show—currently seen only at New York’s Radio City Music Hall—and conclude April 11, 2026, with Thile in recital. Additional programming includes country star Ashley McBryde, the return of The Philadelphia Orchestra conducted by Marin Alsop, and the Stillwater debut of the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis. Broadway icons Kelli O’Hara and Sutton Foster will also share the stage in a special concert with the Oklahoma City Philharmonic.

Subscription and Ticket Information

Renewing subscribers can purchase packages beginning May 15 at the in-person Season Spotlight event. Subscriptions will open to the public later in the summer, with single tickets available starting August 11. For full details, visit mcknightcenter.org.

Season Lineup

Hugh Jackman – Fri., Sept. 12, 2025 at 6:00 pm

One Night Only: Sutton Foster and Kelli O’Hara – Sat., Sept. 13, 2025 at 7:30 pm

Ashley McBryde – Fri., Oct. 3, 2025 at 7:30 pm

The President’s Own United States Marine Band (Free Event) – Sun., Oct. 19, 2025 at 3:00 pm

Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra – Wed., Oct. 29; Thurs., Oct. 30; Sat., Nov. 1, 2025 at 7:30 pm

Jazz at Lincoln Center with Wynton Marsalis – Sun., Nov. 9, 2025 at 3:00 pm

Holiday Concert – Artist and date TBA

Mandy Patinkin in Concert – Sat., Feb. 14, 2026 at 7:30 pm

Hadestown – Tues., Feb. 17 and Wed., Feb. 18, 2026 at 7:30 pm

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra with Marc-André Hamelin – Fri., Feb. 27, 2026 at 7:30 pm

The Music Man – Tues., March 10 and Wed., March 11, 2026 at 7:30 pm

The Philadelphia Orchestra – Fri., March 27 and Sat., March 28, 2026 at 7:30 pm

Chris Thile – Sat., April 11, 2026 at 7:30 pm

All performances will be held in The McKnight Center’s Performance Hall, which seats 1,098, ensuring no audience member is more than 100 feet from the stage. Many concerts will also include Preludes, free pre-concert conversations with visiting artists.

Join The Community Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More