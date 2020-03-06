THE OKLAHOMA CITY PROJECT Comes to Freede Little Theatre

CityRep, the Oklahoma City Repertory Theatre, presents The Oklahoma City Project, an original work by Oklahoma playwright Ruth Charnay, about the Murrah building bombing and its aftermath.

This powerful work, a readers' theater production taken from the actual words of survivors, first responders and families of those who were killed on April 19, 1995, is presented in commemoration of the 25th anniversary of that dark day in our city's history, and the remarkable spirit and resilience of its people.

The highly acclaimed world premiere was first presented on the 10th anniversary. Founding artistic director Donald Jordan explains the decision to present the piece once again for the people of Oklahoma. "As firsthand experiences of the day begin to recede into history, I felt it is especially important to present this work once again on this year's momentous anniversary. As a community, we come together to remember those lost, and the heroic response of our people in that dark hour."

The cast includes a remarkable assemblage of central Oklahoma's leading theatrical artists representing our creative community, including; Matt Brown (Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma, CityRep), Rhonda Clark (Carpenter Square Theatre), Ben Hall (CityRep, Carpenter Square), Rick Lippert (Carpenter Square), Alissa Mortimer (OU School of Drama), Jonathan Beck Reed (CityRep), Debra Rich (CityRep), Pamela Richman (Painted Sky Opera), Kris Schinske (CityRep), Roberta Sloan (Jewish Theatre of Oklahoma), Jerome Stevenson (Pollard Theatre, CityRep), Don Taylor (Third Act Theatre), James Tyra (CityRep, Third Act Theatre) and Dr. Sam Magrill (UCO) musical accompaniment.

The Oklahoma City Project is written and directed by Ruth Charnay, with production supervision by Steve Emerson, scenic coordination by Ben Hall and lighting design by Scott Hynes. CityRep operates under the artistic leadership of Donald Jordan.

Tickets for The Oklahoma City Project are free to the public and may be reserved by calling the CityRep Box Office at (405) 848-3761.

The Oklahoma City Project will be presented at the Civic Center Music Hall's Freede Little Theater located at 201 N Walker Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73102.

The Oklahoma City Project is rated PG-13.

For more information please visit okcrep.org or call (405) 848-3761.





Related Articles Shows View More Oklahoma Stories

More Hot Stories For You