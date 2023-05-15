THE BOOK OF MORMON Returns to Tulsa PAC This Summer

Performances run July 26-27.

Back by popular demand, THE BOOK OF MORMON, which played a record- breaking run in January, 2019 returns to Tulsa for a limited engagement July 26-27 at The Tulsa Performing Arts Center. Tickets will be available at the Tulsa PAC ticket office 3rd and Cincinnati, by visiting CelebrityAttractions.com, or by calling 918.596.7111. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling 918.796.0220.

THE BOOK OF MORMON features book, music and lyrics by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone. The Broadway production is directed by Parker and Casey Nicholaw, and choreographed by Nicholaw. The tour is directed and choreographed by Jennifer Werner based on the original Broadway direction and choreography. Set design is by three-time Tony Award winner Scott Pask, costume design is by Tony Award winner Ann Roth, lighting design is by five-time Tony Award winner Brian MacDevitt, sound design is by two-time Tony Award winner Brian Ronan, and hair design is by Josh Marquette. Orchestrations are by Tony Award winner Larry Hochman and two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus. Music supervision and vocal arrangements are by Stephen Oremus. Casting is by Carrie Gardner.

Since opening on March 24, 2011, THE BOOK OF MORMON has become one of the most successful shows in Broadway history, breaking the Eugene O'Neill Theatre house record more than 50 times. In addition to nine Tony Awards including Best Musical and the Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album, THE BOOK OF MORMON won five Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical, the NY Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, the Drama League Award for Best Musical and four Outer Critics Circle Awards including Best Musical.

The West End production opened in February 2013, winning four Olivier Awards including Best New Musical, and breaking the record for the highest single day of sales in West End history. The first-ever UK and European tour launched in Manchester in June 2019, winning 'Best Theatre Show' at the Manchester Evening News City Life Awards before touring throughout the UK and Europe.

THE BOOK OF MORMON has been performed on three continents and has won over 30 international awards. The musical has smashed long-standing box office records in New York, London, Melbourne, Sydney and in cities across the U.S. and the world.

The Original Broadway Cast Recording for THE BOOK OF MORMON, winner of the 2011 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, is available on Ghostlight Records.

NETworks Presentations (Producer) is an industry-leading producer of touring theatrical productions, committed to delivering quality entertainment to audiences worldwide for more than 25 years. www.networkstours.com




Oklahoma City Repertory Theater Sets 2023-24 Season Featuring Four Oklahoma Premieres & More

Oklahoma City Repertory Theater has announced the new line-up for the theater's 2023-24 Season, filled with productions that explore themes about being alive Right Here, Right Now.

3rd Act Theatre Company Presents GILLIGAN'S ISLAND: THE MUSICAL

3rd Act Theatre Company, a 501(c)3 non-profit theatre company in Oklahoma City, presents its first musical production, Gilligan's Island: The Musical, with music and lyrics by Hope & Laurence Juber and book by Sherwood Schwartz and Lloyd J Schwartz.

Review: OU University Theatre Takes No Prisoners with MARIE ANTOINETTE

Marie Antoinette is a historical figure that has only grown larger than life and her wigs as time has gone by. The French Revolution starts as a spark and ends with a full-blown blaze in this historical drama, on stage at OU's intimate blackbox style Weitzenhoffer Theatre, now through April 30th on their Norman campus.

Review: Lyric Theatre Gets Everything Right with THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma presents THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG now through April 23rd at their Plaza District location. When a well-intentioned but unprepared community theatre company attempts to open a murder-mystery play, disaster ensues. Lyric's cast of pros pulls off this comedic farce with gutsy moves and disastrous consequences.


