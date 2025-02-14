PENELOPE to be Presented at Oklahoma Shakespeare in February

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Oklahoma Shakespeare will present the debut show of its 41st season, Penelope, with Music and Lyrics by Alex Bechtel, Book by Alex Bechtel, Grace McLean, and Eva Steinmetz, based on writings in The Odyssey by Homer. PENELOPE is a musical re-telling of the Odyssey for one actor and five musicians.

Penelope, yearning for the return of her husband, Odysseus, following the events of the Trojan War. One actor and a 5-piece chamber orchestra perform a haunting score - by turns hilarious, explosive, and sensual. Bechtel, Grace McLean and Eva Steinmetz have delivered a fresh take on this timeless love story.

Based on The Odyssey by Homer, a Greek epic that follows Odysseus, hero of the Trojan War and king of Ithaca, as he embarks on a perilous ten-year journey to return to Ithaca. This version of the story is told from Penelope's perspective, as she fends off hordes of suitors vying for her hand, all while holding onto hope for her husband's return, exploring her resilience and heartbreak as she waits for her love to come home.

“Penelope is a beautiful musical odyssey of faith, hope, and love. This woman’s exquisitely human journey sang to me upon my first reading. It is a timeless story of patient, enduring love through unthinkable trials, and is as relevant today as it was when Homer first penned the Odyssey almost three thousand years ago” – Tyler Woods, Production Director and Oklahoma Shakespeare Artistic & Executive Director

“To hear the tale of Penelope, brought to life by Alex, Grace, and Eva, our modern storytellers … to see this famous lore through her eyes, and hear it sung with her voice, is so powerful. It brings to light the hidden corners of not only her world, but of all those who must wait, and hope, and have faith … and isn’t that all of us, ultimately?” says Executive Artistic Director, Tyler Woods. Woods has been with the company since 1998 and has recently taken the helm as the company’s second Artistic Director. “Amanda has such power behind her voice, and the score is so lovely … this is truly a work of collective passions, and we are thrilled to bring our audiences the best of us. The power of storytelling unites us and reminds us of the enduring strength of spirit, and love, in the face of all obstacles”.

Woods says this production is elegant in its simplicity, featuring a cast of 1 actor and a 5-piece orchestra, “We concentrate on the poetry of the language and the excitement of the story. Our goal – as always – is to shed new light on the text by allowing our patrons to form their own opinions and takeaways based on what is cleanly, beautifully, and elegantly presented.”

The cast features Oklahoma Shakespeare veteran Amanda Lee (Previously Beatrice in Much ado about Nothing, Vanda in Venus in Fur, and Marie Antoinette in The Revolutionists).

The Production Team includes music direction by Aaron Michael, scenic design by Edward T. Morris, lighting design by Clara Starkwell, costume design by Erin Woods, and prop design by Henri Bailey. Bell Reeves joins Oklahoma Shakespeare, coordinating Marketing as the Director of Outreach, and Alix Golden is the stage manager for the production.

The show opens February 20th and continues through March 2nd in the Paseo Indoor Theatre, located adjacent to the Outdoor Shakespeare Garden stage in the historic Paseo Arts District at 2920 Paseo, Oklahoma City, OK 73103.

The production will be the first in the 41st season including The Complete Works of William Shakespeare [abridged] (revised) (again), The Merry Wives of Windsor, Love's Labour’s Lost, and The Lion in Winter. The season closes with the perennial favorite, Jane Austen’s Christmas Cracker.



