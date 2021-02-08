OKC Broadway Plans to Open Postponed Season in September 2021

OKC Broadway is continuing to work to reschedule the productions that were halted due to the pandemic, The Oklahoman reports.

Elizabeth Gray, general manager of OKC Broadway and executive director of the Civic Center Foundation, has been working diligently to attempt to get the company back on its feet.

"I think we're finally getting into an area where we feel confident in our health and safety protocols at the building," she said. "In partnership with all the resident companies, we've really taken a hard look at our protocols and our policies. And we believe we've got an incredibly safe environment for patrons to return to live entertainment."

She says that OKC Broadway is planning to announce its season this month, which will include performances starting in the fall. The company has their first show rebooked tentatively for September.

The OKC Broadway 2020-2021 Civic Center season was initially scheduled to start last September with "Mean Girls" and the national tour launch for Rodgers & Hammerstein's "Oklahoma!" Other titles originally announced with the 2020-2021 season included "My Fair Lady," "Dear Evan Hansen," Disney's "Frozen," "Pretty Woman The Musical" and "Wicked."

"So, one of the the challenges now in the current climate in booking a contiguous tour is that we don't necessarily have any consistency in what states are open when," Gray said. "So, if I'm trying to get a show across the country, I need to know that I can get from Ohio to Iowa and that the states in between are open for business."

The Civic Center's COVID-19 safety protocols include required face masks, socially distanced seating, limited seating capacity and temperature checks on entry. At the concession stations, only credit or debit cards are accepted, and only drinks with lids are served.

