Lyric Theatre To Stage THE CAT IN THE HAT

One of Dr. Seuss's most beloved tales is coming to Lyric Theatre this month.

The company's fourth foray into Theatre for Young Audiences, Lyric will present The Cat in the Hat, opening January 23 and continuing through February 9 at the Plaza Theatre, 1725 NW 16 St. The three-week run features weekday and weekend daytime performances.

Lyric brings the classic children's book to life in a wild ride of physical comedy. Sally and her brother are stuck home in the rain when a Cat comes knocking at the windowpane. But the Cat has brought friends, Thing One and Thing Two, who make messes and problems and oh, what to do?! Mischief and mayhem and laughter galore, bring the kids - they'll clamor for more!

Based on the book by Dr. Seuss, the play was originally produced by The National Theatre of Great Britain and was adapted and originally directed by Katie Mitchell. Lyric is co-producing The Cat in the Hat with Adventure Theatre MTC in Maryland.

The production will be directed and choreographed by Adam Immerwahr with additional direction from John Sygar and Matthew Sipress. It will feature lighting design by Alberto Segarra, set design by Matthew Buttery, sound design by Evan Cook and costume design by Danielle Preston. Laurena Sherrill will stage manage the production, which includes puppetry designed by Andrea Moore.

The cast includes Eli Bradley (Boy), Kalyn Glover (Sally), Josiah Brooks (Cat), Lexi Windsor (Fish), Katelyn Curtin (Thing One) and Kaleb Michael Bruza (Thing Two).

Single tickets to The Cat in the Hat start at just $20. The production is perfect for field trips or a surprise for the entire family. For group reservations and discounts, email Groups@LyricTheatreOKC.org. For more information, visit LyricTheatreOKC.org or call Lyric's box office at (405) 524-9312.





