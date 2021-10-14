Lyric Returns To The Harn Homestead For Holiday Production Of A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Lyric Theatre's internationally acclaimed production of A CHRISTMAS CAROL returns next month in an all-new, expanded spectacular event, whisking audiences away to a magical holiday village nestled in the heart of Oklahoma City.

The historic Harn Homestead, 1721 N. Lincoln Blvd., once again will be reimagined as the Victorian Era setting for Ebenezer Scrooge, Jacob Marley, magical spirits, and a host of unforgettable characters. Patrons will follow Charles Dickens' timeless tale of transformation and redemption, as they are guided from scene to scene at the homestead. Last year's family-friendly production garnered praise from both The New York Times and BBC News for being among just a select number of theatres in the world staging the holiday favorite.

Performances of Lyric's A CHRISTMAS CAROL - now in its 11th year - are November 17 through December 23. Presented by Devon Energy, tickets to the immersive production are now available.

"We've brought artists together to create a 360-degree holiday experience that sparks the true spirit of the holidays through timeless storytelling, joyous music, beautifully decorated trees and dazzling costumes in a most unique panoramic setting," said Lyric Producing Artistic Director Michael Baron. "Expect surprises around every corner at the Harn Homestead where Dickens' story unfolds at Scrooge's office, Jacob Marley's house, the magical grove of The Ghost of Christmas Past, Fezziwig's party at the barn, the torch-filled graveyard of The Ghost of Christmas Future, and so many more reveals along the way."

This year, Lyric will feature two rotating casts, including Lyric favorites Jonathan Beck Reed and W. Jerome Stevenson, who both return as the fabled miser. The Holly Cast includes: Matthew Alvin Brown, Mariah Warren, Susan Riley, Kaylene Snarsky, Emily Pace, Caleb Barnett, Charlie Monnot, Andi Dema, Stephen Hilton, Kiara Tournear, Charlee Barks, Saxon Neal, Carter Haney, Crayton Haney, Abigail Manners and Hannah Dedmon. The Ivy Cast features: Matthew Alvin Brown, Destyni Williams, Kara Simpson, Kristin Kuns, Emily Pace, Jessica Tate, Jason Bias, Jaylon Crump, Rodney Brazil, Erin Thompson, Hanna Andreassen, Cyrus Glossup, David Flynn, Jaylynn Nash, Maurice Quintel Simmons and Katie Spiropoulos.

Lyric's A CHRISTMAS CAROL is co-directed by Baron and Lyric Executive Producer Ashley Wells, who will also choreograph. The artistic team also includes music direction by Brian T. Hamilton, lighting design by Fabian J. Garcia, set design by Adam Koch, costume design by Jeffrey Meek, and sound design by Brad Poarch and Corey Ray. Courtney Strong will serve as props director, with technical direction from Adam Brand and puppet design by Penny Benson.

Continuing an equally cherished holiday tradition, audiences are invited to contribute to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma following each performance. During the past 10 years, Lyric Theatre patrons have donated nearly $200,000 to help feed thousands of Oklahomans in need. Last year's attendees helped provide meals for more than 64,000 people.

Tickets will be limited to 200 guests for each performance. To purchase, or for more information, visit LyricTheatreOKC.org, or call Lyric's Box Office at (405) 524-9312. Lyric's A CHRISTMAS CAROL is presented by Devon Energy. Additional sponsors include AT&T Oklahoma, Braum's Ice Cream & Dairy Stores, Bank of Oklahoma, Shirey Electric and Paula and Carl Stover. Net proceeds from this event benefit Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma and its educational programs. An additional portion of each ticket sold will also benefit the Harn Homestead.

The 75-minute performance is staged in the open air to allow parties to social distance. Patrons are encouraged to arrive early for refreshments and photo opportunities. Free parking is available at the entrance to the homestead.