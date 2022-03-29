Lyric Returns To Plaza With HEAD OVER HEELS

Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma returns to indoor performances at the Plaza Theatre, after a nearly two-year COVID forced shutdown, with the Oklahoma premiere of Head Over Heels. Lyric's production runs April 13-30, and tickets are now available.

Head Over Heels, features music by Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees and the most successful all-female rock band of all time - The Go-Go's! Fearlessly fresh, this recent Broadway hit delivers a musical mash-up of posh and pop, where members of an Elizabethan-era royal family travel on an outrageous escapade to save their beloved kingdom and find love and acceptance. Hijinks ensue, in iambic pentameter no less, contrasting hysterically with iconic 1980s chart toppers such as "We Got the Beat," "Our Lips Are Sealed" and "Vacation."

This marks the second production of Lyric's 2022 season, following the outdoor, world premiere of Distant Thunder at First Americans Museum in March.

"After two years, I couldn't be more excited to return to our home at the Plaza Theatre with this new, '80s-inspired pop/rock show bursting with fun energy, comic love triangles, and vibrant colors," said Michael Baron, Lyric's producing artistic director. "I love The Go-Go's, and I couldn't think of a better way to celebrate their music than with this hysterical production featuring outrageous costumes and an awesome onstage band. The musical is set in the fictitious kingdom of Arcadia, Greece, but I've decided to have our production be inspired by a place closer to home, Arcadia, Oklahoma. Full of fun pop icons along Route 66, this will be a 'vacation' you'll definitely want to take!"

Casting is set for the production and will include: Seth Paden (Musidorus), Sabrina Brush (Mopsa), Vince Leseney (Basilius), Alyssa Peters (Pamela), Sheridan McMichael (Pythio), Nick Hone (Dametas), Sierra Sikes (Philoclea) and Mandy Jiran (Gynecia). Additionally, understudies cast for the show include: Gavin Guthrie, Kat Metcalfe, Kaleb Michael Bruza, Destyni Williams, Darnell Reedom, Maurice Quintel Simmons, Maya Cook and Kaylene Snarsky. The musical will feature an on-stage band comprised of Taylor Yancey (bass), James Metcalfe (drums), Audrey Oden (guitar) and Rebekah Stafford (guitar).

The new, 90-minute version created by Lyric Theatre will be directed by Michael Baron, choreographed by Amy Reynolds Reed, music direction by Reagan Casteel, and a fabulously fun Route 66 landmark-inspired scenic design by Deb Sivigny. Written by Jeff Whitty and adapted by James Magruder, the production is based on The Arcadia by Sir Philip Sidney. Other creative designers include Jeffrey Meek (costume designer), Brawna Brinkley Gfeller (wig designer), Corey Ray (sound designer) and Fabian J. Garcia (lighting designer). Rachel Reiners will stage manage the production.

For more information or tickets to Head Over Heels, visit LyricTheatreOKC.org or call Lyric's box office at (405) 524-9312. For information on how to support the production through individual donations or sponsorship opportunities, please contact Kerrie Brinkman-White at (405) 524-9310, ext. 211 or Kerrie@LyricTheatreOKC.org. Additional information about the show can be found at https://lyrictheatreokc.com/shows/head-over-heels/.