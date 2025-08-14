INITMATE APPAREL, IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE and More Set for Carpenter Square Theatre 2025–2026 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Carpenter Square Theatre will present a wide-ranging 42nd season, running September 12, 2025 to July 26, 2026 at 1009 W. Reno in downtown Oklahoma City. The lineup includes contemporary dramas, comedies, a true crime mystery, and the return of a cult favorite, with each production running ten performances over three weekends.

The season opens September 12–28 with Intimate Apparel by Lynn Nottage, a moving 1905-set drama about Esther, a talented Black seamstress whose quest for love leads to romance, marriage, and heartache.

From October 17–November 2, Sean Grennan’s Beer for Breakfast offers a snowed-in weekend of chili, beer, and nostalgia for a group of middle-aged friends—until an unexpected guest shakes things up.

The holiday season brings Anthony E. Palermo’s It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, November 27–December 14, a faithful adaptation of the classic Frank Capra film performed as a 1940s-style radio broadcast with live sound effects.

In the new year, Pictures from Home by Sharr White runs January 16–February 1, 2026, adapting Larry Sultan’s landmark photo memoir into a touching and witty portrait of family, memory, and time.

February 27–March 15, 2026, Ken Ludwig’s Moriarty sends Sherlock Holmes, Dr. Watson, and Irene Adler on a comedic, fast-paced mission to stop the criminal mastermind’s global scheme, with five actors playing more than 40 roles.

From April 10–26, 2026, William Cameron’s Violet Sharp examines the Lindbergh baby kidnapping through the tragic story of a young maid caught in suspicion and media frenzy.

Matthew Lombardo’s comedy Looped plays May 22–June 7, 2026, recounting Tallulah Bankhead’s notorious eight-hour recording session to re-do a single movie line, with plenty of backstage banter.

The season closes July 10–26, 2026 with Del Shores’ Sordid Lives, a black comedy about family secrets, love, and forgiveness set in small-town Texas, now a cult classic.

Season tickets and flexible passes are available at www.carpentersquare.com or via the Carpenter Square Theatre mobile app. The box office is open Tuesday–Friday, 1–6 p.m.