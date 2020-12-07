Edmond Santa Fe High School Performing Arts Presents LOST IN YONKERS

On Thursday, December 10th and Friday, December 11th, SFHS Performing Arts Department will present Neil Simon's "Lost in Yonkers."

The cast is socially distanced, the audience in the huge 1000 seat venue is socially distanced and limited, but the curtain will rise at 7pm sharp each night.

Tickets will be sold online before December 10th, and the price goes up slightly for tickets bought at the venue night of show (https://www.onthestage.com/show/santa-fe-high-school/lost-in-yonkers-12175).

All ticket holders must remain masked during the entire show, and seats are automatically made unavailable surrounding purchased seats to limit audience members - so buy early!

