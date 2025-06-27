Carpenter Square Theatre Concludes Season 41 With SHE KILLS MONSTERS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Carpenter Square Theatre brings its 41st season to a rousing close with She Kills Monsters, a comedic drama by acclaimed playwright Qui Nguyen. Equal parts heartfelt and high-octane, the production runs July 11-27 at the theater's venue, 1009 W. Reno in downtown Oklahoma City.

Directed by Isaiah Williams, this genre-bending tale follows Agnes Evans, a high school teacher who discovers her late teenage sister Tilly's Dungeons & Dragons notebook and is pulled into a fantastical realm of monsters, magic, and 1990s pop culture. In her quest, Agnes uncovers more than just an imaginary world - she uncovers a deeper connection to the sister she thought she knew.

Performances are scheduled as follows:

Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m.: July 11-12, 18-19, 25-26

Thursdays at 7:30 p.m.: July 17 and 24

Sundays at 2:00 p.m.: July 20 and 27

Alix Golden stars as Agnes, with Kaylan Ferrell as Tilly. The ensemble includes Rainey Denison, Peter Fischaber, Jordan Kosanke, Max Mauer, Grace Parker, Samantha Parker, Alex Sena, Andrew Smith, and Elena Weinbender - many playing double duty as monsters and creatures of the imagined world.

The creative team features stage manager Sydney Bruner, directing assistant Jae Anifowose, and crew member Miranda LoPresti. Set design is by Ben Hall, lighting by Jamison Rhoads, sound by Nick Solomon, costumes by Elin Bhaird, and props by Rhonda Clark. McKenzie Tipton provides choreography, Reagan Townley serves as fight choreographer, and Ariel Celeste is the production's intimacy coordinator.

During the run of the show, the Tannenbaum Gallery will feature the work of Oklahoma artist Nicole Moan. Her vibrant collection includes mixed media paintings and sculptural ceramic wall hangings.

The production is supported in part by the Oklahoma Arts Council, National Endowment for the Arts, Inasmuch Foundation, Kirkpatrick Family Fund, and Allied Arts, as well as individual supporters Mel and Cindy Ables and Jacob and Jessica Jean.

Individual tickets are $30 for adults. Discounts are available: $25 for seniors (62+), military, and groups of ten or more; $15 for educators and Allied Arts OKCityCard holders; and just $10 for students. Thursday night performances also offer $15 general admission. Early reservations are strongly encouraged due to the venue's intimate size.

For tickets and more information, visit www.carpentersquare.com, call 405-232-6500, or download the Carpenter Square Theatre app from your smartphone's app store.

