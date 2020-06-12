CST LiveOnline! Presents THE POSTMAN ALWAYS RINGS TWICE

Join Carpenter Square Theatre on YouTube to watch this exciting live event on June 19 and 20 at 7 p.m. Also, be sure to subscribe to the CST YouTube channel so you'll be informed of future events.

The second edition of "CST LiveOnline!" is airing THE POSTMAN ALWAYS RINGS TWICE - an online live-streaming radio show originally adapted for broadcast in 1947 from the 1946 film.

Director Rhonda Clark has assembled a dynamic cast of metro area actors. The cast includes Crystal Barby, Justice Wickstom, Ed Spinelli, and Grant Brittan, with support from Karen Garlitz and Don Reece. Johnlee Lookingglass will perform on guitar with C.W. Bardsher creating live sound effects.

The company will broadcast the 30-minute show live from RK-1 Studios near Scissortail Park in beautiful downtown Oklahoma City. THE POSTMAN ALWAYS RINGS TWICE will air live on the theater's YouTube channel, and an archive video of the broadcast can be seen later at the viewer's convenience. Viewing is free, but the theater appreciates donations, as well as donations for RK-1 Studios who are providing their services gratis. Donations to CST can be made by using the "Donate" button on the home page of the theater's website.

Like the noir film, the radio show is narrated by its antihero, a drifter named Frank Chambers who takes a job at Twin Oaks Tavern, a remodeled old house with a diner added to the front and a gas pump in the yard. His boss Nick Smith has a sexy young wife Cora who Frank is immediately attracted to, but Cora gives him the cold shoulder. Shortly, Frank and Nick are like old pals, drinking and laughing together in the evenings. One fateful evening, when Nick is celebrating the new neon sign out front, he drinks too much wine, and encourages Cora and Frank to dance to his guitar playing. Romantic sparks sizzle, and soon Cora and Frank are caught up in a torrid affair that leads to scheming, lies, and murder. The illicit lovers are able to dodge a murder rap--but, as the film's title symbolically indicates, they eventually pay for their misdeeds in an unexpected way.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You