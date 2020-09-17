CST LiveOnline! Presents FIBBER MCGEE AND MOLLY

The theater will present the fifth edition of CST LiveOnline! by airing an old time radio comedy.

While Carpenter Square Theatre has postponed the opening of its regular Season 37, it is still working to entertain and enrich the community. The theater will present the fifth edition of "CST LiveOnline!" by airing an Old Time Radio comedy at 7 p.m. September 18-19.

Last month, the theater presented an episode of The Fibber McGee and Molly Show, which had a great audience response, so CST returns to the iconic comedy duo when it presents "Fibber Meets a Racketeer" from 1941. The script includes Fibber's iconic closet.

Director Rhonda Clark has gathered a cast of metro area audience favorites. Mike Waugh and Lilli Bassett will reprise their roles as Fibber and Molly, and Terry Veal will reprise his role of Mr. Old Timer, along with playing a new role. Barry Thurman returns to act as well as perform live sound effects. Joe DiBello and Chris Spencer Harris will also play some unique supporting characters.

Carpenter Square broadcasts their radio-with-video shows live from the studio of RK-1 Productions near Scissortail Park in downtown Oklahoma City, and the shows can be viewed on the Carpenter Square Theatre YouTube channel. Viewing is free, but the theater appreciates donations, as well as donations for RK-1 Studios who are providing their services for free.

"Fibber McGee and Molly" was a radio comedy series that ran from 1930-1959. It was one of the most popular and enduring radio series of its time and ran on NBC radio for most of those years. Later, the characters were featured in several films. The title characters were created by Jim and Marian Jordan, a real-life husband and wife team that had met in their hometown of Peoria, Illinois. They started in vaudeville, and began working in radio in the 1920s.

"Fibber McGee and Molly" followed the adventures of a working-class couple, a habitual storyteller and his sometimes terse but always loving wife Molly, who live in the mythical community of Wistful Vista. The show included several recurring characters - townspeople of Wistful Vista - and some are included in "Fibber Meets a Racketeer," such as Mr. Old Timer, Wilcox, and Mrs. Uppington. Carpenter Square is excited to produce another episode of the beloved radio series that was inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame in 1989.

"CST LiveOnline!" will continue to air monthly while the theater itself is closed during the COVID-19 pandemic. To tune in, visit the theater's website at carpentersquare.com. On the home page, look for the purple box on the right and click on the link "Fibber McGee and Molly." This will take viewers directly to Carpenter Square Theatre's YouTube channel. Also, folks may visit YouTube, search for Carpenter Square Theatre and subscribe to the theater's channel, which is free. Past radio shows and other CST videos are posted there for the public's enjoyment. If someone must miss the live-stream performances, an archive video is always posted on the theater's YouTube channel after the live event, so the public can tune in at their convenience.

On the third weekend of October, look for the suspenseful "Sorry, Wrong Number," which originally starred Agnes Moorehead. It later starred Barbara Stanwyck and Burt Lancaster in the famous film noir version for which Stanwyck received an Academy Award nomination in 1949.

