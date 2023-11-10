Broadway Rose Presents A Heart-Warming Holiday Musical Revue HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

A festive new holiday musical revue jam-packed with classic Christmas tunes and modern hits.

By: Nov. 10, 2023

POPULAR

Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 2 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Student Blog: Try It on Campus Photo 3 Student Blog: Try It on Campus
JANET'S PLANET Comes to Tulsa PAC Next Week Photo 4 JANET'S PLANET Comes to Tulsa PAC Next Week

Broadway Rose Presents A Heart-Warming Holiday Musical Revue HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

Broadway Rose Presents A Heart-Warming Holiday Musical Revue HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

Broadway Rose Theatre Company presents Home for the Holidays, a festive new holiday musical revue jam-packed with classic Christmas tunes and modern hits. Preview performance is Wednesday, November 22, with opening night on Friday, November 24, and performances continuing through December 23.

Evening performances are Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Matinees are at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. A post-show talkback will be hosted at the Saturday matinee on December 2; audio description is available at the Saturday matinee on December 16. Performances are held at the Broadway Rose New Stage located at 12850 SW Grant Avenue in Tigard.

In this lighthearted revue from creators of Your Holiday Hit Parade and It Happened One Christmas, passengers bussing home to Chicago for the holidays find themselves stuck in Iowa when a blizzard shuts down the highway. Forced to spend the night before Christmas Eve at a deserted bus depot, they make the best of a bleak situation with stories and songs while they wait out the storm together. Home for the Holidays is the perfect festive pick-me-up for weary travelers, Christmas revelers, or anyone seeking a hefty dose of Yuletide cheer.

Written by Dan Murphy and Rick Lewis with vocal arrangements by Rick Lewis, Home for the Holidays is directed and choreographed by Dan Murphy with musical direction by Wendy Vece. Scenic design by Bryan Boyd with lighting design by Phil McBeth, and costume design by Allie Schluchter-Cox. Properties design by Sam Manilla and sound design by Brian Karl Moen, with Seth Renne as production manager, Raef Wheaton as technical director, and Jessica Junor as production stage manager.

The cast includes Charles Cook, Chad Craner, Aurora C. Gooch, Annie Kaiser, Andrew Maldarelli, and Abby Murray Vachon.

Tickets are priced from $30 to $52 for adults (depending on date). Tickets in the upper section for ages 6-18 are $20 and ages 19-35 are $25. Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more. Two $5 tickets are available for each Oregon Trail Card holder for this performance through the Arts for All program. For a full listing of show performances or to order tickets visit Click Here, call 503.620.5262, or visit the box office at 12850 SW Grant Avenue, Tigard.




RELATED STORIES - Oklahoma

1
Broadway Rose Presents A Heart-Warming Holiday Musical Revue HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS Photo
Broadway Rose Presents A Heart-Warming Holiday Musical Revue HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

Broadway Rose presents a heartwarming holiday musical revue, featuring beloved songs and festive cheer. Join us for a joyful celebration of the season!

2
World Stage Theatre Company to Present THE QUEENS GAMBIT Hosted by Tracy la Louisianne Photo
World Stage Theatre Company to Present THE QUEEN'S GAMBIT Hosted by Tracy la Louisianne

World Stage Theatre Company will welcome local drag queen, Tracy la Louisianne, to host “The Queen’s Gambit”, a night of comedy, music, games, prizes, and Drag!

3
Lyrics A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns Indoors In An All-New Theatrical Production Photo
Lyric's A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns Indoors In An All-New Theatrical Production

Lyric Theatre's A Christmas Carol returns indoors in a new theatrical production. Get ready for a holiday classic brought to life on stage.

4
VAN GOGH: THE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE Experience Announces Partnership With Tulsa Ballet Photo
VAN GOGH: THE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE Experience Announces Partnership With Tulsa Ballet

Immerse yourself in the unique partnership between Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience and Tulsa Ballet, combining visual arts and dance. Future performances and classes coming soon.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Alicia Keys Talk HELL'S KITCHEN on CBS SUNDAY MORNING Video
Watch Alicia Keys Talk HELL'S KITCHEN on CBS SUNDAY MORNING
Watch Timothée Chalamet Sing and Rap in SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Monologue Video
Watch Timothée Chalamet Sing and Rap in SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Monologue
Watch WICKED's Alyssa Fox Perform 'The Wizard and I' at the Empire State Building Video
Watch WICKED's Alyssa Fox Perform 'The Wizard and I' at the Empire State Building
View all Videos

Oklahoma SHOWS
Opera Twin Bill: Pietà and Suor Angelica in Oklahoma Opera Twin Bill: Pietà and Suor Angelica
Oklahoma City University (11/17-11/19)Tracker PHOTOS
Lyric's A Christmas Carol in Oklahoma Lyric's A Christmas Carol
Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma (11/24-12/24)
Les Miserables in Oklahoma Les Miserables
Civic Center Music Hall (1/16-1/21)
Assassins in Oklahoma Assassins
The Studio at Sooner Theatre (11/17-11/19)
Tina: The Tina Turner Musical in Oklahoma Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Civic Center Music Hall (12/26-12/31)
Wicked in Oklahoma Wicked
Civic Center Music Hall (2/21-3/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You