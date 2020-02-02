BWW Feature: The Pollard Opens LOVE LETTERS in Time for Valentine's Day

AR Gurney's Love Letters is a play about a remarkable friendship that spans decades, growing and evolving throughout the years. Melissa and Andrew exchange letters, notes, and cards for fifty years, from second grade, through college and beyond. They share their lives, hopes, dreams, and heartbreaks, and all the ups and downs along the way. First performed in 1988, Love Letters is a touching portrayal of the power of friendship and love.

There is something special about handwritten notes. In the technology-driven communication we utilize today, the simple, old-fashioned, and romantic idea of a handwritten letter is becoming even more rare and significant. This play evokes a slower time, and a classic way of communicating that we don't experience at all now. Pen Pals are a thing of the past, and communication, with its immediacy and constant presence in our lives, is just not the same as it once was. The two friends at the center are faced with a question we all must answer- isn't true love and companionship nothing more than who you share your life with?

The Pollard Theatre's production opens on February 14th, Valentine's Day, and it's the perfect date night for partners. Directed by Gregory Hopkins, Love Letters stars two of Oklahoma's most legendary performers.

Stephen Hilton is Andrew and Billie Thrash is Melissa. Hilton is a versatile and celebrated favorite for Oklahoma City patrons. He has recently been seen in Lyric Theatre's Summer 2019 productions of Titanic and Singin' in the Rain, and previously at The Pollard in The Producers and The Little Mermaid. Hilton has a rich background in Oklahoma City theatre and has worked with nearly every theatre company in Oklahoma. Likewise, Thrash has been performing since age five and has been seen on stage at Papermill Playhouse, Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma, Music Theatre of Wichita, and the Oklahoma City Philharmonic, among many others. These two gifted artists, together on The Pollard stage, are sure to present a beautiful performance.

Director Hopkins is based in Los Angeles and has previously directed Oklahoma!, Annie, and The King and I in Eastsound, Washington. He also served as Artistic Director of Shawnee Little Theatre where he directed The Sound of Music, Hairspray, and Gideon's Knot.

Love Letters runs February 14th - 29th, 2020 at The Pollard Theatre in Guthrie, OK. The picturesque theatre is located in the HEART of Historic Downtown Guthrie at 120 W. Harrison. Talkbacks with the cast will occur after matinee performances on February 16th and 23rd. For tickets, visit thepollard.org or call the box office at 405-282-2800.





Related Articles Shows View More Oklahoma Stories