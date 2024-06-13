4th Annual Born & Raised Festival Details Single Day Lineup

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Danny Wimmer Presents is proud to announce the 2024 daily schedule, as well as the on-sale of single-day passes, for the 4th annual Born & Raised Festival happening September 13-15 in Pryor, OK.

The lineup, programmed specifically For The Outlaw In All Of Us, features mainstage headliners Hank Williams Jr. (Friday), Koe Wetzel (Saturday), and Cody Johnson (Sunday), preceded by a kick-off Honky Tonk on Thursday with Jack Ingram, The Band of Heathens & more exclusively for 3-day pass holders and campers. The complete 2024 daily schedule (listed below) represents the very best of left-of-center country artists and bands who comfortably walk the line between outlaw, Americana, Red Dirt, and folk genres, and can be found below. Single day passes as well as new-to-2024, Single Day Reserved VIP, are available for purchase on Thursday, June 13 at 12pm CST HERE.

Thursday, Sept. 12 Honky Tonk Kick-off: Jack Ingram • The Band Of Heathens • Josh Weathers

Friday, Sept. 13: Hank Williams Jr., Shane Smith & The Saints, The Cadillac Three, William Clark Green, Brent Cobb, Tyler Halverson, Cody Canada & The Departed, Colby Acuff, Kin Faux, Lance Roark, Blaine Bailey

Saturday, Sept. 14: Koe Wetzel, Midland, Treaty Oak Revival, Kolby Cooper, Paul Cauthen, J.R. Carroll, Pony Bradshaw, Reid Haughton, Maggie Antone, Clayton Mullen, Jason Scott & The High Heat

Sunday, Sept. 15: Cody Johnson, Dwight Yoakam, The Red Clay Strays, Stephen Wilson Jr., Wade Bowen, Ole 60, The Wilder Blue, Jamie Lin Wilson, Django Walker, Zandi Holup, Harper O'Neill

All passes including the aforementioned Single Day Silver Outlaw and Single Day Wrangler Reserved VIP (on sale today, June 13, at 12pm CST) and 3-day festival passes can be purchased HERE. Pass options and upgrades abound including a kick-off Honky Tonk on Thursday, Sept. 12 for weekend and camping pass holders, daily acoustic performances for VIP pass holders, and glamping options. Weekend passes start at $189.99 plus fees with a $10 down or 10% down (of total cart value) layaway option. Single day passes start at $79.99 + fees. All weekend pass purchasers and campers are welcome to the Thursday Night Honky Tonk Kick-off party at no additional cost, as well as Friday’s Late Night party with The Cadillac Three and Kin Faux.

Summer School: College Town, a designated area within the Born & Raised campgrounds, was created specifically with college-going outlaws, and their budgets, in mind. Students with a valid ID can purchase GA festival passes at the lowest all-weekend price point, and secure their campsite in College Town to get rowdy amongst their peers.

Bring your A game and tell a friend: a leaderboard will be featured on the Born & Raised website to showcase which campuses are repping Born & Raised the hardest, with the strongest pulling campus winning a designated section for campers within College Town, plus special prizing. Learn more here.

In Good Hands: 2024’s Born & Raised festival is led by Danny Wimmer Presents, the largest independent live event producer in the United States, who acquired Born & Raised earlier this year, and will continue to work with the original Born & Raised creators Pryor Creek Music Festivals, as well as the many key stakeholders who remain involved in 2024 and beyond.

Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.