3rd Act Theatre Company Presents GILLIGAN'S ISLAND: THE MUSICAL

3rd Act Theatre Company, a 501(c)3 non-profit theatre company in Oklahoma City, presents its first musical production, Gilligan's Island: The Musical, with music and lyrics by Hope & Laurence Juber and book by Sherwood Schwartz and Lloyd J Schwartz. The production is directed by Billie Thrash with musical direction by Mariann Searle and additional choreography by Barbara Bernard.

Performances are each Friday and Saturday at 8:00 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. from May 12-28, 2023. Opening Night tickets are "Pay What You Can", and tickets for all performances are on sale now at 3rdacttheatreco.com/gilligans-island-the-musical. Gilligan's Island: The Musical will cap off an amazingly successful season at 3rd Act, closing out Season 4: REGENERATE.

Gilligan's Island: The Musical is a family-friendly stage musical version of the ever-popular and iconic 1960s TV comedy show "Gilligan's Island". After their boat the SS Minnow is destroyed in a storm, the passengers are shipwrecked on a remote Pacific Island, where the seven castaways build huts and begin to explore their surroundings while trying to find a way to be rescued. They discover strange hieroglyphics in a spooky cave, which speak of an ancient legend. The weather gets rough, Gilligan foils the best-laid of the castaway's rescue plans . . . romance develops . . . the castaways have an out-of-this-world encounter . . . it's fun, wacky, and entertaining!

3rd Act's production of the witty Gilligan's Island: The Musical stars a dynamic cast of local talent including Lucas Schrantz as the titular character of Gilligan, joined by: Lance Overdorff, Doug Carlton, Denise Hughes, Abigail Brock, Jim Clark, Maddie Wall, and Jon-Philip Olson.

3rd Act Theatre Company consistently monitors COVID-19 safety and policies, with the safety of cast, crew, audience, and staff among our top priorities. Masks will be required for patrons during this production, with the May 21st and May 27th performances mask-optional.

3rd Act Theatre is located in the Shoppes at Northpark at N.W. 122nd and N. May Avenue. More information is available at 3rdacttheatreco.com and on our Facebook page, or questions may be directed to info@3rdacttheatreco.com or the box office at 405-593-8093.

3rd Act Theatre Company was founded in 2018 and is celebrating its fourth season, REGENERATE, by providing quality productions that entertain, educate, and enlighten through the shared experience of live theatre. Dedicated to inclusion through family-friendly theatre, as well as works based on classic literature for all ages, demographics, and life experiences, 3rd Act Theatre Company offers real-world educational and professional experience to local artists and technicians aspiring to a life or career in the theatre arts.