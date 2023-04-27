Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

3rd Act Theatre Company Presents GILLIGAN'S ISLAND: THE MUSICAL

Performances are each Friday and Saturday at 8:00 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. from May 12-28, 2023.

Apr. 27, 2023  

3rd Act Theatre Company Presents GILLIGAN'S ISLAND: THE MUSICAL

3rd Act Theatre Company, a 501(c)3 non-profit theatre company in Oklahoma City, presents its first musical production, Gilligan's Island: The Musical, with music and lyrics by Hope & Laurence Juber and book by Sherwood Schwartz and Lloyd J Schwartz. The production is directed by Billie Thrash with musical direction by Mariann Searle and additional choreography by Barbara Bernard.

Performances are each Friday and Saturday at 8:00 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. from May 12-28, 2023. Opening Night tickets are "Pay What You Can", and tickets for all performances are on sale now at 3rdacttheatreco.com/gilligans-island-the-musical. Gilligan's Island: The Musical will cap off an amazingly successful season at 3rd Act, closing out Season 4: REGENERATE.

Gilligan's Island: The Musical is a family-friendly stage musical version of the ever-popular and iconic 1960s TV comedy show "Gilligan's Island". After their boat the SS Minnow is destroyed in a storm, the passengers are shipwrecked on a remote Pacific Island, where the seven castaways build huts and begin to explore their surroundings while trying to find a way to be rescued. They discover strange hieroglyphics in a spooky cave, which speak of an ancient legend. The weather gets rough, Gilligan foils the best-laid of the castaway's rescue plans . . . romance develops . . . the castaways have an out-of-this-world encounter . . . it's fun, wacky, and entertaining!

3rd Act's production of the witty Gilligan's Island: The Musical stars a dynamic cast of local talent including Lucas Schrantz as the titular character of Gilligan, joined by: Lance Overdorff, Doug Carlton, Denise Hughes, Abigail Brock, Jim Clark, Maddie Wall, and Jon-Philip Olson.

3rd Act Theatre Company consistently monitors COVID-19 safety and policies, with the safety of cast, crew, audience, and staff among our top priorities. Masks will be required for patrons during this production, with the May 21st and May 27th performances mask-optional.

3rd Act Theatre is located in the Shoppes at Northpark at N.W. 122nd and N. May Avenue. More information is available at 3rdacttheatreco.com and on our Facebook page, or questions may be directed to info@3rdacttheatreco.com or the box office at 405-593-8093.

3rd Act Theatre Company was founded in 2018 and is celebrating its fourth season, REGENERATE, by providing quality productions that entertain, educate, and enlighten through the shared experience of live theatre. Dedicated to inclusion through family-friendly theatre, as well as works based on classic literature for all ages, demographics, and life experiences, 3rd Act Theatre Company offers real-world educational and professional experience to local artists and technicians aspiring to a life or career in the theatre arts.




Review: OU University Theatre Takes No Prisoners with MARIE ANTOINETTE Photo
Review: OU University Theatre Takes No Prisoners with MARIE ANTOINETTE
Marie Antoinette is a historical figure that has only grown larger than life and her wigs as time has gone by. The French Revolution starts as a spark and ends with a full-blown blaze in this historical drama, on stage at OU's intimate blackbox style Weitzenhoffer Theatre, now through April 30th on their Norman campus.
Review: Lyric Theatre Gets Everything Right with THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Photo
Review: Lyric Theatre Gets Everything Right with THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma presents THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG now through April 23rd at their Plaza District location. When a well-intentioned but unprepared community theatre company attempts to open a murder-mystery play, disaster ensues. Lyric's cast of pros pulls off this comedic farce with gutsy moves and disastrous consequences.
THE PROM Comes to the Lyric Theatre in July Photo
THE PROM Comes to the Lyric Theatre in July
Following a hit Broadway run and feature film starring Meryl Streep, THE PROM makes its Oklahoma debut in an all-new Lyric Theatre production! Performances run July 11, 2023 - July 16, 2023.
World Stage Theatre Company Presents Lauren Gundersons I AND YOU Photo
World Stage Theatre Company Presents Lauren Gunderson's I AND YOU
World Stage Theatre Company's Fifth Season continues with the funny and poignant, I and You  by Lauren Gunderson with the World Stage directorial debut of Justin Daniels.  The 2-person cast will star, Miguel Elionay and MJ Santiago, Parker Gelsthorpe and Londyn Anderson.

More Hot Stories For You


3rd Act Theatre Company Presents GILLIGAN'S ISLAND: THE MUSICAL3rd Act Theatre Company Presents GILLIGAN'S ISLAND: THE MUSICAL
April 27, 2023

3rd Act Theatre Company, a 501(c)3 non-profit theatre company in Oklahoma City, presents its first musical production, Gilligan's Island: The Musical, with music and lyrics by Hope & Laurence Juber and book by Sherwood Schwartz and Lloyd J Schwartz.
Southern Plains Productions Announces 2023 SeasonSouthern Plains Productions Announces 2023 Season
April 17, 2023

Southern Plains Productions, the Oklahoma City theatre company known for championing early-career artists and its work to make the performing arts more accessible, has announced its 2023 season. This year features two timely, family friendly shows.
THE PROM Comes to the Lyric Theatre in JulyTHE PROM Comes to the Lyric Theatre in July
April 6, 2023

Following a hit Broadway run and feature film starring Meryl Streep, THE PROM makes its Oklahoma debut in an all-new Lyric Theatre production! Performances run July 11, 2023 - July 16, 2023.
World Stage Theatre Company Presents Lauren Gunderson's I AND YOUWorld Stage Theatre Company Presents Lauren Gunderson's I AND YOU
March 24, 2023

World Stage Theatre Company's Fifth Season continues with the funny and poignant, I and You  by Lauren Gunderson with the World Stage directorial debut of Justin Daniels.  The 2-person cast will star, Miguel Elionay and MJ Santiago, Parker Gelsthorpe and Londyn Anderson.
SIX, WICKED, and More Set For OKC Broadway 2023-24 SeasonSIX, WICKED, and More Set For OKC Broadway 2023-24 Season
March 23, 2023

OKC Broadway has announced its upcoming season lineup, kicking off this August with Ain't Too Proud. Learn more about the full lineup here!
share