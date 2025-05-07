daddy Will Premiere at The Hispanic Federation’s FuerzaFest

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The new Chris Browne Valenzuela play “#daddy” will have its world premiere as part of FuerzaFest, the Hispanic Federation’s LGBTQ+ arts festival May 22nd and 24th at 7:00 pm at A.R.T./New York Theatres.

Abniel Marat Award recipient Chris Browne Valenzuela returns with this new exploration of family, identity, and generational clash. In a New York City apartment, a gay father and his queer son navigate the ups and downs of living under the same roof. For a queer kid raised in a conservative world, having a queer parent feels like a dream come true—until cultural and generational tensions spark unexpected friction. With a diverse, colorful cast and sharp comedy, #daddy is a vibrant, heart-driven journey through love, identity, and the complexities of family love.

The play stars Bert James (Lilith & Bert, Law & Order), Devin Romero, Paola Poucel, Darrian Gray and Chris Browne Valenzuela.

The directing team is completed by Brian Soliwoda, cofounder of Salt Tree Art, and Jenny Hanrahan.

Chris Browne Valenzuela is an award-winning Chilean actor and playwright whose original work has earned him the Hispanic Federation’s “Abniel Marat Award”. He is also a faculty member of both Circle in the Square Theatre School and The Terry Knickerbocker Studio, where he teaches Mask Performance and Devised Works.

