Zachary Clause Adds Encore Performance of SHERRY TAKES A HOLIDAY

This fall, haute camp provocateur Zachary Clause ("On a Beach" and "Zachary Clause Does Bette Midler at the Continental Baths, 1971") sets the stage for a voyage like no other, as his drag alter ego, Sherry Duvall-Covington comes back to life in the uproarious drag comedy cabaret, Sherry Takes A Holiday on Wednesday, October 23, at Red Eye (355 W 41st Street, New York, NY 10036). The show begins at 7:00 pm.



Join free-spirited and emotionally uninhibited Sherry Duvall-Covington as she sets sail for an all-inclusive tour of the Caribbean from hell amid a backdrop of iconic yacht rock anthems spanning from Lionel Richie to Juice Newtown. An unhinged exploration of emotional liberation, Sherry Takes a Holiday is packed with Clause’s signature brand of absurd humor and unexpected pathos, promising an unforgettable night on the high seas.



Sherry Takes a Holiday is created by Zachary Clause and Reed Whitney. The show is performed by Zachary Clause and directed by Reed Whitney with musical direction by Chris Blacker. Also featuring performances by Megan Bowers and Brandi Knox. The show originally performed at Pangea in May 2024, and is being brought for an encore performance this October at Red Eye.



Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online at www.redeyeny.com.

About Sherry Duvall-Covington

After a long overdue divorce, several lawsuits and an extraterrestrial love affair, Sherry Duvall-Covington is finally picking up the pieces and determined, whatever the cost, to start anew. A proud mother, hopeless romantic and arraigned arsonist, Sherry has found herself on the rocky road toward self-discovery. As she explores her emotional triggers through the cathartic power of music, Sherry lets her inhibitions fly and discovers that it’s never too late to start over again… and again.

About Zachary Clause

Zachary Clause (Creator/Performer) has performed off-Broadway and at regional theaters nationwide. His drag cabaret shows, Is That All There Is: An Evening With Sherry Duvall-Covington, Sherry at a Funeral, Sherry Take a Holiday, and The Abduction(s) of Sherry Duvall-Covington played to packed houses at The Laurie Beechman Theater, Pangea, and Joe’s Pub. In addition to his drag alter ego, Clause has written and performed several other alt-cabarets, On a Beach, Hey Girl!, and Zachary Clause Does Bette Midler at the Continental Baths, 1971, and most recently Christmas, After All.





