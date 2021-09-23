World Premiere of TRUMP L'OEIL to Begin Performances Tomorrow

The world premiere concert presentation of Trump L'oeil, a musical experience blending the elements of the Trompe-l'œil art form with the dizzying narratives to have come out of the previous administration, begins performances tomorrow, Friday, September 24 at 8pm, at Florence Gould Hall at the French Institute-Alliance Française (FIAF) (55 East 59th Street) - around the corner from Trump Tower. The second, and final concert presentation, will take place on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 8pm.

Life hilariously imitates art as Trump and his presidency are marched through Escher's stairwell, Magritte's apples, Dali's melting clocks and other iconic trompe-l'œil and surrealist art. Trump L'oeil takes the text along for the ride as the songs turn out themselves also to be spectacular trompe-l'œil illusions. A rollicking romp that pokes fun at both sides of the aisle.

Trump L'oeil is produced by Greg Shinby, Stephen Bell, and Michael Silverman.

Tickets, starting at $50, are now available and can be purchased by visiting ticketmaster.com or by calling 212-355-6160.