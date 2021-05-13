World Premiere of STUFF to be Presented by Astoria Performing Arts Center

Astoria Performing Arts Center will present the world premiere of Stuff, a radio play by Mrinalini Kamath. Inspired by the 2015 New York Times article "The Lonely Death of George Bell," Stuff tells the story of lives that intersect when a man dies alone in his cluttered apartment. Stuff is about living alone in modern times.



Stuff features Jen Anaya, Alan Ariano, Shabazz Green, Greg Horton, Jim Nugent, Shetal Shah, and David Shih, is directed by Dev Bondarin, with sound design by Caroline Eng and engineering by Jim Petty.

Stuff will be released in three episodes beginning Tuesday May 11th at 6pm, with each subsequent episode released on Tuesdays in May. The play will be available on APAC's Five Ohm TV Channel (fiveohm.tv) and on Spotify and other podcast platforms. Listening is free of charge with donations suggested to be made to Astoria Performing Arts Center. More information can be found at www.apacny.org.