Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

World Premiere of STUFF to be Presented by Astoria Performing Arts Center

Stuff features Jen Anaya, Alan Ariano, Shabazz Green, Greg Horton, Jim Nugent, Shetal Shah, and David Shih.

May. 13, 2021  

Astoria Performing Arts Center will present the world premiere of Stuff, a radio play by Mrinalini Kamath. Inspired by the 2015 New York Times article "The Lonely Death of George Bell," Stuff tells the story of lives that intersect when a man dies alone in his cluttered apartment. Stuff is about living alone in modern times.

Stuff features Jen Anaya, Alan Ariano, Shabazz Green, Greg Horton, Jim Nugent, Shetal Shah, and David Shih, is directed by Dev Bondarin, with sound design by Caroline Eng and engineering by Jim Petty.

Stuff will be released in three episodes beginning Tuesday May 11th at 6pm, with each subsequent episode released on Tuesdays in May. The play will be available on APAC's Five Ohm TV Channel (fiveohm.tv) and on Spotify and other podcast platforms. Listening is free of charge with donations suggested to be made to Astoria Performing Arts Center. More information can be found at www.apacny.org.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Jason SweetTooth Williams
Jason SweetTooth Williams
Lauren Zakrin
Lauren Zakrin
Max Crumm
Max Crumm

Related Articles View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories
TREE TALES to be Presented by Prospect Theater Company in Riverside Park Photo

TREE TALES to be Presented by Prospect Theater Company in Riverside Park

Theater In Asylum Will Perform THE DEBATES 2021 Photo

Theater In Asylum Will Perform THE DEBATES 2021

Blue Note Jazz Festival Returns For Summer 2021 Photo

Blue Note Jazz Festival Returns For Summer 2021

Tickets Now On Sale For LA CARTA...QUE HARAS? From Boundless Theatre Company Photo

Tickets Now On Sale For LA CARTA...QUE HARAS? From Boundless Theatre Company


More Hot Stories For You

  • Companhia Nacional de Bailado Announces May 12 Class
  • Companhia Nacional de Bailado Hosts Conversation on the Dançar em Tempo de Guerra Program Tomorrow
  • VIDEO: Watch a Preview For Companhia Nacional de Bailado's Celebration of Dance on 29 April
  • Get the Most Out of Your Theater Content with BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!