Wombat Theatre Co to Present Political Comedy A MORE (UN)PERFECT UNION

Wombat Theatre Co presents A More (Un)Perfect Union. A political comedy.

Written by Meaghan Cross, Steve Hart, Meghan O'Connor, Andrew Tejada, and Ashley Renee Thaxton-Stevenson

How was your last family gathering? Full of homemade food and simmering intergenerational tension or outright confrontation? Want a second helping? Fill your plate with Wombat Theatre Company's new political comedy, A More (Un)Perfect Union. Crossroads Secondary School is struggling with massive budget cuts and administrators will stop at nothing to protect their favorite programs from elimination. In the midst of the partisan politics, social media blitzes, and strained alliances swirling around them, the students rise up to demand a seat at the table. But can they stick together long enough to accomplish anything? Or will the chaos tear them and their community apart? Join us as we explore the roots of our current political climate and maybe, just maybe, discover what can be done to save ourselves (and our sanity). You have a choice. Pick a side.

All proceeds from this production will benefit the Trevor Project to save young LGBTQ lives.

thetrevorproject.org

All performances at

St. John's Lutheran Church

81 Christopher St, New York, NY 10014

Weds, 2/5: 8pm

Thurs, 2/6: 8pm

Fri, 2/7: 8pm

Sat, 2/8: 8pm

Cast:

Alejandro Bonilla

Meaghan Cross

Mark Erson

Stephanie Miller

Sarah Musicant

Debra Nguyen

Meghan O'Connor

Sarah Reed

Andrew Tejada

Michael Tubman

Crew:

Steve Hart, Director

Ashley Renee Thaxton-Stevenson, Dramaturg

Chelsea Garcia, Stage Manager

John Lavigne, Set Designer

Robert Thaxton-Stevenson, Lighting Designer

Ben Loshinsky, Projection Designer

James O'Connor, Sound Designer

Aline McEntee, Costume Designer

Tickets available at wombattheatre.com or https://amoreunperfectunion.brownpapertickets.com/

General Admission: $15

Seniors and Students: $10

Please note: tickets at the door will be $15 for students and $20 for general admission.





