Wombat Theatre Co to Present Political Comedy A MORE (UN)PERFECT UNION
Wombat Theatre Co presents A More (Un)Perfect Union. A political comedy.
Written by Meaghan Cross, Steve Hart, Meghan O'Connor, Andrew Tejada, and Ashley Renee Thaxton-Stevenson
How was your last family gathering? Full of homemade food and simmering intergenerational tension or outright confrontation? Want a second helping? Fill your plate with Wombat Theatre Company's new political comedy, A More (Un)Perfect Union. Crossroads Secondary School is struggling with massive budget cuts and administrators will stop at nothing to protect their favorite programs from elimination. In the midst of the partisan politics, social media blitzes, and strained alliances swirling around them, the students rise up to demand a seat at the table. But can they stick together long enough to accomplish anything? Or will the chaos tear them and their community apart? Join us as we explore the roots of our current political climate and maybe, just maybe, discover what can be done to save ourselves (and our sanity). You have a choice. Pick a side.
All proceeds from this production will benefit the Trevor Project to save young LGBTQ lives.
thetrevorproject.org
All performances at
St. John's Lutheran Church
81 Christopher St, New York, NY 10014
Weds, 2/5: 8pm
Thurs, 2/6: 8pm
Fri, 2/7: 8pm
Sat, 2/8: 8pm
Cast:
Alejandro Bonilla
Meaghan Cross
Mark Erson
Stephanie Miller
Sarah Musicant
Debra Nguyen
Meghan O'Connor
Sarah Reed
Andrew Tejada
Michael Tubman
Crew:
Steve Hart, Director
Ashley Renee Thaxton-Stevenson, Dramaturg
Chelsea Garcia, Stage Manager
John Lavigne, Set Designer
Robert Thaxton-Stevenson, Lighting Designer
Ben Loshinsky, Projection Designer
James O'Connor, Sound Designer
Aline McEntee, Costume Designer
Tickets available at wombattheatre.com or https://amoreunperfectunion.brownpapertickets.com/
General Admission: $15
Seniors and Students: $10
Please note: tickets at the door will be $15 for students and $20 for general admission.