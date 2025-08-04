Winners Announced for 2025 Concord Theatricals Off Off Broadway Short Play Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Concord Theatricals has announced the winners of the 2025 Concord Theatricals Off Off Broadway (OOB) Short Play Festival, the nation’s premier short play competition.

The six selected works will be published and made available for licensing by Concord Theatricals through its Samuel French imprint, in the upcoming 50th edition of the Off Off Broadway Festival Plays series.

The winning plays are:

A Middle Passage by Yide Cai (蔡逸得)

ALIFORNIA by Daniel Holzman

archy and mehitabel one last time by J.R. Stephens

Bump –> Set –> Spike –> Bruise by Diana Lobontiu

Godbird by Nurit Chinn

SEARCH ENGINE by Raffi Donatich

Chosen from over 750 submissions worldwide, these six winners emerged from a competitive group of 30 finalists whose plays were performed and adjudicated in New York City.

This year’s judging panel included an esteemed lineup of playwrights and industry leaders: Douglas Carter Beane, Eleanor Burgess, Matt cox, Emily Feldman, Zora Howard, Susan Soon He Stanton, Anne Washburn, Leah Nanako Winkler, as well as Kristin Leahey (WP Theater), Margaret Ledford (City Theatre), Jill Rafson (Classic Stage Company), and Alexis Williams (Playwrights Realm).

“The remarkable storytelling in this year's Top 30 plays has been nothing short of exhilarating,” said Casey McLain and Garrett Anderson, Co-Artistic Directors of the OOB Festival. “A huge thank you to this year's cast and crew, directors, Festival staff—and above all, the playwrights—who brought unforgettable stories to life on stage. What an amazing way to celebrate our 50th anniversary!”

Since its founding in 1975, the OOB Festival has been a launching pad for emerging voices in theater. Past participants include Martyna Majok (Cost of Living, Pulitzer Prize winner), Audrey Cefaly (The Gulf, Lambda Literary Award winner), Bekah Brunstetter, Jeremy O. Harris, Will Arbery, Lauren Yee, Leah Nanako Winkler, and many others whose work has gone on to critical acclaim on stage and screen.