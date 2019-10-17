WWTNS? TO Remount Concert Version Of TYA Musical

What Will the Neighbors Say? announces the next installment of its educational program What Will the Kids Say? WWTNS? will be remounting Untitled Shape Show: A New Musical for Young Audiences as a concert reading as part of the FringeClub 2019 at the Nuyorican Poets Cafe in October. With a book by Co-Artistic Director Sam Hood Adrain and music and lyrics by Will Davis the show will be performed on October 20th at 1:00pm Performances will be at Nuyorican Poets Cafe, 236 E. 3rd Street, New York NY 10009

Untitled Shape Show celebrates self-expression, promotes individuality, and posits that it is our differences that make us beautiful. Inspired by the WWTNS? commitment to diversity and inclusion, the show uses the metaphor of shapes to create a positive, affirmative theatrical experience for young people. The show was developed with support by the Gracie Annabelle Fund for the Arts and the Rhode Island Foundation.

Composer and lyricist Will Davis has also written a science fiction musical titled And Then, which premiered in the Fringe a couple of years ago. He recently performed in the acclaimed immersive show, The Girl who Handcuffed Houdini. Will regularly performs with his band Cardboard Rocketship throughout New York City. Company members Hood Adrain, and Ana Cristina Schuler will be performing and sharing direction alongside Kayla Yee, Alex Smith, Vincent Cinque, and Roxanne Quilty.

Tickets can be booked here

What Will the Neighbors Say? is a new theatre company based in New York City with a global perspective. WWTNS? creates theatre that examines historical, social, political and economic narratives that have been disregarded, misrepresented, or otherwise untold in order to provoke discourse in our audience and community. WWTNS? maintains a consistent commitment to diversity, arts education, community outreach, and artistic experimentation.

www.wwtns.org

The FringeCLUB is a hub for innovative and risky work by some of New York's most exciting new artistic voices. To increase diverse audience accessibility, all events are priced between $7 and $12.

click here for more information





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You