WERK with Norm Lewis, Christy Altomare, Kelli O'Hara, and More
Your favorite stars all in one place! Stay in top audition shape all year long with this amazing lineup of masterclasses and intensives. Plus, now you can get one-on-one training, expert advice and a once in a lifetime experience from the comfort of your home.
Virtual Masterclasses
WERK one-on-one with your favorite Broadway stars.
Norm Lewis
Monday, July 27th
Kelli O'Hara
Thursday, July 30th
Christy Altomare
Wednesday, August 12th
PLUS MULTI-DAY INTENSIVES WITH BROADWAY'S BIGGEST HITS
Hadestown Intensive
October 10-12, 2020 on ZOOM
Head "way down underground" and work-one-on-one with the stars from BWAY's smash musical, Hadestown, at our 5-day audition prep intensive! Improve your audition skills, learn music from the show, PLUS so much more. Don't miss this! The train is leaving the station. Are you on board?
Six Intensive
December 19-23, 2020 on ZOOM
Don't lose your head over the chance to werk with members of the cast and creative team of one of Broadway's most anticipated new musicals!
Mean Girls Intensive
December 26-30, 2020 on ZOOM
Get in loser, we're going to the Mean Girls Intensive this winter!
Register for more virtual events and workshops this summer HERE
