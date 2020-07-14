WERK with Norm Lewis, Christy Altomare, Kelli O'Hara, and More

Your favorite stars all in one place! Stay in top audition shape all year long with this amazing lineup of masterclasses and intensives. Plus, now you can get one-on-one training, expert advice and a once in a lifetime experience from the comfort of your home.

Virtual Masterclasses

WERK one-on-one with your favorite Broadway stars.

Norm Lewis

Monday, July 27th

Kelli O'Hara

Thursday, July 30th

Christy Altomare

Wednesday, August 12th

PLUS MULTI-DAY INTENSIVES WITH BROADWAY'S BIGGEST HITS

Hadestown Intensive

October 10-12, 2020 on ZOOM

Head "way down underground" and work-one-on-one with the stars from BWAY's smash musical, Hadestown, at our 5-day audition prep intensive! Improve your audition skills, learn music from the show, PLUS so much more. Don't miss this! The train is leaving the station. Are you on board?

Six Intensive

December 19-23, 2020 on ZOOM

Don't lose your head over the chance to werk with members of the cast and creative team of one of Broadway's most anticipated new musicals!

Mean Girls Intensive

December 26-30, 2020 on ZOOM

Get in loser, we're going to the Mean Girls Intensive this winter!

