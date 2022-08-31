Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Vincent Gogliormella to Present LOVE GOUMBAS STYLE at The Sheen Center in September

Leading the cast is Dominic Scaglione (Jersey Boys), Joli Tribuzio (The Wanderer), Johnny Tammaro (The Wanderer), and David Valcin (A Room of My Own).

Aug. 31, 2022  
Vincent Gogliormella, author of the off-Broadway hit Six Goumbas and a Wannabe, will be presenting his new play Love Goumbas Style at The Sheen Center on Thursday September 22, 2022. Leading the cast is Dominic Scaglione (Jersey Boys), Joli Tribuzio (The Wanderer), Johnny Tammaro (The Wanderer), and David Valcin (A Room of My Own). Rounding out the stellar cast is Amanda Bruton, Stacey Harris, Anthony Ventola and Michael Townsend Wright. Music Director is Henry Aronson (Rock of Ages). Director is Charles Messina (A Room of My Own, The Wanderer.) General Management is Jeff Chrzczon/Theatrics Park. It is produced by David Poces.

Gogliormella's new show ties together three stories of star crossed New York lovers with humor, romance, music, a touch of mysticism and plenty Italian-Americanisms.

The staged readings will be held in the Loreto Theater at The Sheen Center, 18 Bleecker Street, and are by invitation only at 2pm and 7pm on September 22nd.

For more information, please email LoveGoumbasStyle@gmail.com.




