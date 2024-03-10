Video: Watch an Excerpt from SUOR ANGELICA at the Salzburg Festival; Now on Carnegie Hall+

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Puccini’s triptych ends with the tragic story of Sister Angelica. Concluding her tour-de-force triple bill is Asmik Grigorian in the title role, joined by Karita Mattila as the aunt. Franz Welser-Möst leads the Vienna Philharmonic.

Curated by Carnegie Hall from a superb array of new and historic presentations, Carnegie Hall+ offers front-row access to exceptional performances from the world’s most renowned stages—and this is just the beginning. Most of these programs are available exclusively on Carnegie Hall+ and available to viewers in the United States for the first time—all with state-of-the-art video and audio quality for peerless at-home viewing and listening experiences. New titles will be added monthly to this extensive, ever-growing collection—check back often to explore.

Carnegie Hall+ is currently available on the Apple TV app, Prime Video Channels, Spectrum, Xfinity, Xumo, Verizon Fios, Cox, Sling TV, DISH, and Astound. Subscribe to Carnegie Hall+ to access the full performance: https://carnegiehallplus.com

Carnegie Hall’s mission is to present extraordinary music and musicians on the three stages of this legendary hall, to bring the transformative power of music to the widest possible audience, to provide visionary education programs, and to foster the future of music through the cultivation of new works, artists, and audiences.