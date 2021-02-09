VOYEUR: THE WINDOWS OF TOULOUSE-LAUTREC Offers Live In-store Pop-up Performances This Friday

Bated Breath Theatre Company will present a special performance inspired by their immersive live hit VOYEUR: THE WINDOWS OF TOULOUSE-LAUTREC in the windows of Fleur du Mal (175 Mott Street) on Friday, February 12 from 5-7 pm. Voyeur cast members Katherine Winter, Natasha Frater and Chloé Bell will perform short works in rotating repertory inspired by their acclaimed roles and wearing fashions by Fleur du Mal. The event is free and open to the public with masking and social distancing required.

Fleur du Mal is a luxury lingerie and ready-to-wear brand founded by Jennifer Zuccarini in 2012. Feminine, chic and slightly subversive, the brand explores the notion of desire and artful provocation while maintaining style and wearability. From silk tuxedo pants to the perfect French Leaves lace bra, Fleur du Mal's collection of lingerie, clothing & swim inspires the art of dressing up and undressing. Fleur du Mal's flagship boutique is located in the heart of Soho, 175 Mott Street in NYC. To learn more, visit www.fleurdumal.com or follow us on Instagram @fleurdumalnyc.

VOYEUR is an open air, immersive theatrical experience that guides an intimate eight-person audience through the dreams of iconic artist Toulouse-Lautrec as he recalls his final absinthe-laced years living and working in Montmartre - and his love for can-can dancer Jane Avril. It is a unique blend of theater, dance, art, walking tour, live music and puppetry. The sidewalks, doorways and windows of Greenwich Village become the setting for VOYEUR as live accompaniment collides with the city's soundscape, transporting attendees into the romantic, bohemian world of 1899 Paris.

VOYEUR: THE WINDOWS OF TOULOUSE-LAUTREC is conceived and directed by Mara Lieberman with puppet design and construction by James Ortiz (Hercules, The Woodsman); sets by Sadra Tehrani, Lina Younes and Ebony Burton; costumes by Christopher Metzger; lighting by Ebony Burton; and sound design by Mark Van Hare. Dmitiriy and Maryia Umanskiy serve as music directors with choreography by Leila Mire and Kelsey Rondeau with Nate Carter. The cast includes Chloé Bell, Gino Bloomberg, Bianca Bulgarelli, Sophia Carlin, Ever Chavez, Sara Fellini, Falana Fox, Natasha Frater, Sarah Gagarin, Clint Hromsco, Megan Lako, Adam Lawrence, Ryan Lisa, Gregory Marlow, Ella McMillion, Eamon Murphy, Annika Rudolph, Nick Thomas, and Katherine Winter.

In an effort to maintain additional safety during the Covid-19 pandemic, audience members will be required to wear a mask at all times and maintain a safe social distance for the duration of the performance. Hand sanitizing stations are available at stops throughout the tour. This immersive performance is hosted primarily outdoors, with one short venture indoors into a spacious atmosphere capable of safe social distancing. A flexible ticket exchange policy will be offered to those who may feel ill in order to facilitate responsible event participation. Audience members are asked to check local weather forecasts and dress accordingly.

Bated Breath Theatre Company creates immersive, participatory theatre that wakes up the body, resurrects sleeping histories, and electrifies non-traditional theatre spaces. Bated Breath had just crossed 100 performances of their site-specific hit, Unmaking Toulouse-Lautrec at Madame X when the pandemic forced a pause in performances. The Company premiered its interactive art auction play Beneath the Gavel Off-Broadway at 59E59 Theatres in 2017 and has performed the play on a recurring basis at Feinstein's/54 Below. They've performed their award-winning Freedom: In 3 Acts as part of the New Haven Festival of Arts and Ideas and at the New England Museum Association Annual Conference as part of the keynote address. Bated Breath's short play The Pride of Christopher Street was part of the Up Close Festival at the New Ohio Theatre. Bated Breath is also currently working on a new interactive wine tasting play in collaboration with wine journalist Jane Anson. For more information, visit www.batedbreaththeatre.org.

Mara Lieberman has served as Executive Artistic Director, director, and lead writer for all of Bated Breath's shows since she took the helm in 2012 including Unmaking Toulouse-Lautrec, Beneath the Gavel, the award-winning Freedom: In 3 Acts, The Pride of Christopher Street (co-written with Jamie Roach), and Wild Things. Additionally, she has adapted and directed plays at The New York Fringe Festival, The New Haven Festival of Arts & Ideas, New Georges The Room, and HERE's American Living Room Festival. She also served as assistant to Lloyd Richards at the National Playwright's Conference. In 2018, Mara was a recipient of an Artistic Excellence Award from the Connecticut Office of the Arts. She earned her BA from Sarah Lawrence College and her Masters in Performance Studies from Northwestern University.

VOYEUR: THE WINDOWS OF TOULOUSE-LAUTREC runs September 30, 2020 - February 27, 2021. The performance begins at The Duplex, 61 Christopher Street at 7th Avenue South. Performance dates and times vary. See web site for complete schedule. Running time is approximately 1 hour. Audience members must be able to climb stairs and be on their feet for the duration of the performance. Tickets are $80 for General Admission or $90 including a pre-show, themed cocktail. Visit www.unmakinglautrecplay.com for times, tickets and further details.