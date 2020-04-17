VIP Talent Connect Partners With Nuchas Empanadas To Donate Meals To Emergency Room Workers

VIP Talent Connect, a leader in long-distance learning in the entertainment industry, will donate a meal for every person who takes their online class, to those on the frontlines, fight with Covid-19.

Their initial donation of 100 meals (600 empanadas) will be delivered next weekend to Mount Sinai hospital with many more meals expected to be delivered in the upcoming weeks.

"As a company that moved our entertainment industry learning system online two years ago, we are fortunate to have been able to lean into these uncertain times and maintain the same quality level for our clients. And because the entertainment industry has been significantly affected by this virus, we felt the need to thank those that are risking their lives for us and are thrilled to partner with Nuchas Empanadas to help even in this small way and express our sincere gratitude." Alycia Kaback, VIP Talent Connect

VIP Talent Connect brings industry leaders together in long-distance and digital learning for the arts and entertainment industry. The company began in 2006, and provides an online learning platform for a 360-degree experience of working in the entertainment industry. Coaches include VIP Head Speaker Coach Robert Galinsky (producer, performer), Michael Urie, Monique Coleman (actress, dancer, singer, entrepreneur), Pat Addiss (theatrical producer), Steve Garrin (author, promoter, voice talent), Jym Benzing (casting director), Phil Sullivan (model), Valerie Smaldone (radio personality, performer) and Haviland Stillwell (Broadway, TV, Film, and Voiceover performer) to name a few).

For more information VIPIgnitelive.com





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You