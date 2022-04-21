Urban Stages Presents Musical Marathon For Ukraine This Weekend

Urban Stages' Artistic, Producing Director, Frances Hill announces MUSICAL MARATHON FOR UKRAINE, featuring musical artists from Ukraine and from NYC's Urban Stages. The event will present four different shows on Saturday, April 23rd beginning at 2:00, 4:00, 6:00, and 8:00 PM at Urban Stages' Theater (259 West 30th Street). Tickets are $30 , to purchase visit urbanstages.org or call 212 421- 1380.

Monies raised will benefit RAZOM, a non-profit organization whose name means TOGETHER in Ukrainian - that has facilitated emergency and aid from the states to Ukraine since the Revolution of Dignity in 2014. This event is focused on raising money for medical supplies. Gifts Tax Deductible. A donor has agreed to match donations on behalf of Urban Stages. Ukraine Consul General Oleksii Holubova is scheduled to address the audience.

"The ongoing invasion of the sovereign country of Ukraine has had unprecedented worldwide consequences and has horrified the world. Urban Stages is offering what we can - art and music- to raise funds and help address the humanitarian crisis that the people of Ukraine now face. Ukraine and Urban Stages musical artists will join together to raise funds for Medical Supplies." Urban Stages Artistic, Producing Director, Frances Hill

Urban Stages is proud to present such a talented and varied group of performers that have committed themselves to support the Ukrainian people in their time of need:

Ukrainian Artists Include

KATERYNA AIMAN, YULIYA BASIS, VICTORIA CARCHIETTA, FIMA CHUPAKHIN, ANDY DIDORENKO, OLESANDRA HRABOVA, GALINA IVANNIKOVA, LESYA VERBA

Urban Stages Artists include

John DiPinto, JON DELFIN, Natalie Douglas, CLEVE DOUGLASS, SONIA SENKIWSKY GIANDOMENICO, Julie Gold, ANN KITTRIDGE, MADALYNN MATHEWS, Sue Matsuki, Lori Mirabal, Sidney Myers, ANN BRESSLER NEE, Kati Neiheisel, ROBIN RADUS, Gregory Toroian, Ann Talman, Tom Toce, Leslee Warren, Skip Ward, and ERICA WEISE

Saturday, April 23 at 2 PM - Classical Music, Ukraine Music, Musical Theater

Featuring the husband-and-wife duo, Ukrainian composer/violinist ANDY DIDORENKO, and pianist YULIYA BASIS, will perform Meditation by Ukrainian composer S. BORTKLEWICZ, and his own composition entitled Reminiscence. VICTORIA CARCHIETTA, a flutist, now in her 4th year at NYU, whose family is from Kyiv will play the Fourth Movement of Prokofiev Sonata. OLESANDRA HRABOVA, a Ukraine Soprano will sing Ukraine songs. John DiPinto, an Urban Stages pianist will perform Ukraine Folk tunes by accordionist VOLDYMY KURYLENKO. Broadway soprano, Lori Mirabal, will sing a selection of Musical Theater tunes. GILANA IVANNIKOVA, a Ukraine Mezzo Soprano will lead the Ukraine National Anthem.

Saturday, April 23 at 4 PM - Gregory's Gals Sing for Ukraine - Show Tunes & Ukraine Artists

MAC award-winning singer Sue Matsuki will perform as part of Gregory's Gals Sing for Ukraine. Pianist Gregory Toroian with Skip Ward on bass will accompany Ann Talman, Leslee Warren, and Kati Neiheisel singing songs from the American Song Book. GALINA IVANNIKOVA, Ukraine mezzo-soprano, will sing the National Ukraine Anthem with YULIYA BASIS on the piano. The duo will perform a Ukraine folk song Black Brows

Saturday, April 23 at 6 PM- SONGS OF HOPE by Ukrainian. Cabaret, and Urban Stages Artists

Award-winning cabaret songwriter Tom Toce will host SONGS OF HOPE, to support the Ukrainian people. Traditional singer-songwriter Erica Weiss, the former conductor of the Yale Slavic Chorus, will perform Ukrainian folk songs with her Slavic Chorus colleagues AMY BRESSLER NEE and SONIA SENKIWSKY GIANDOMENICO. Cabaret stalwarts Ann Kittredge, Sidney Myer, and Sue Matsuki as well as MADALYNN MATHEWS will perform songs of hope from the Great American Songbook. The evening will also feature Julie Gold, a Ukrainian musician playing the dorma, KATERYNA AIMAN, Ukraine pianist FIMA CHUPAKHIN, and Ukrainian mezzo-soprano GALINA IVANNIKOVA. JON DELFIN is the musical director.

Saturday, April 23 at 8 PM - MUSIC OF HOPE- Ukrainian and Urban Stages JAZZ Artists!!!

JAZZ will be the HEADLINE, MUSIC OF HOPE. Ukrainian/uS Jazz artist FIMA CHUPAKHIN came to the USA from Ukraine in 2012 as jazz pianist on a Fulbright. He holds two master's degrees in Jazz. He is highly regarded on the New York scene as versatile pianist, composer, and arranger, joining him is celebrated Jazz vocalist CLEVE DOUGLASS. Cleve has become a staple in the New York nightclub community and has been nominated BEST MALE JAZZ VOCALIST. The Two JAZZ musicians playing together to raise FUNDS for UKRAINE is the theme of this show. Masks, Vaccinations, ID's required