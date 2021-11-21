UNA NOCHE EN TEJAS Heads To The 2021 NY Theater Festival

KEVIN Ray Johnson's (The Unpredictable Times) 10 Minute Play Una Noche en Tejas - When Beyonce Met Selena (which recently premiered at The 2021 Equity Library Theatre Fall Virtual Play Festival) will be heading to The New York Theater Festival's 2021 Winterfest, Off-Off Broadway at The Latea Theater this December.

Directed by Frank Ruiz (The Wizard of Oz International Tour) who will also play "Chris", it will star Grace Andrade Bowen (who also serves as The Executive Producer) as "Selena" and making her New York City Theatre Debut will be 16-year-old Florida Native Briana Wilder as "Bea".

For Selena, the Tejano music superstar always on the go, finding five minutes for herself is a true accomplishment. Only in a rare moment of solitude after a show, does Selena meet a timid young singer, Bea, seeking advice on stardom. What may have seemed like a small moment in time, led to the rise one of the Twenty First Century's biggest stars.

Una Noche en Tejas is based on the real historic event of Beyonce Knowles meeting Selena Quintanilla-Perez at a Houston mall in the 1990s.

Show dates are Thursday, December 9th at 9:00 pm, Saturday, December 11th at 12:00 pm and Sunday, December 12th at 6:00 pm.For more information please visit - www.unanoche.info