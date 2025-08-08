 tracking pixel
Ugly Face Theatre to Present Jeana Scotti's OH, HONEY

Performances will run from October 16 to November 7.

By: Aug. 08, 2025
Ugly Face Theatre to Present Jeana Scotti's OH, HONEY Image
Ugly Face Theatre and Producer Thalia Sablon with support from New Light Theater Project will present oh, Honey, a site-specific, new play production written by Jeana Scotti (A Necessary Killing in Clubbed Thumb's 2025 Winterworks) and directed by Carsen Joenk (Watch Me with Clubbed Thumb; Dirt with Sour Milk Collective/Exponential Festival). The production will play an exclusive engagement at the community restaurant Little Egg, October 16-November 7.

Four mothers meet at a diner on the first Monday of every month to complain about Real Housewives, their dietary restrictions, their server, and their college sons' campus sexual assault allegations. A site-specific production (with food & drink) presented at the Brooklyn restaurant, Little Egg (only 27 seats per performance!).

oh, Honey is loosely based on a 2017 New York Times article about a support group for mother's whose son's have been accused of campus sexual assault. The play originally premiered at Little Egg in September 2024 to sold-out audiences. 

oh, Honey is produced with support from Clubbed Thumb, made possible by Venturous Theater Fund of the Tides Foundation. oh, Honey is a participant in New Georges' Supported Productions program, in which New Georges provides mentorship and an institutional platform to its affiliated artists who are producing their work independently.




