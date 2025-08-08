Ugly Face Theatre to Present Jeana Scotti's OH, HONEY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ugly Face Theatre and Producer Thalia Sablon with support from New Light Theater Project will present oh, Honey, a site-specific, new play production written by Jeana Scotti (A Necessary Killing in Clubbed Thumb's 2025 Winterworks) and directed by Carsen Joenk (Watch Me with Clubbed Thumb; Dirt with Sour Milk Collective/Exponential Festival). The production will play an exclusive engagement at the community restaurant Little Egg, October 16-November 7.

Four mothers meet at a diner on the first Monday of every month to complain about Real Housewives, their dietary restrictions, their server, and their college sons' campus sexual assault allegations. A site-specific production (with food & drink) presented at the Brooklyn restaurant, Little Egg (only 27 seats per performance!).

oh, Honey is loosely based on a 2017 New York Times article about a support group for mother's whose son's have been accused of campus sexual assault. The play originally premiered at Little Egg in September 2024 to sold-out audiences.

oh, Honey is produced with support from Clubbed Thumb, made possible by Venturous Theater Fund of the Tides Foundation. oh, Honey is a participant in New Georges' Supported Productions program, in which New Georges provides mentorship and an institutional platform to its affiliated artists who are producing their work independently.