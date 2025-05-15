UH OH! Comes to the Gym at Judson

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New York's new interdisciplinary performance group, co-founded by artistic director Austin Regan and resident artist Kendal Hartse – will present their inaugural production UH OH! Exclamation Point Kendal Hartse Question Mark Live and In Concert Question Mark for two performances at The Gym at Judson (243 Thompson Street, NYC) on Saturday, June 14 and Sunday, June 15 at 7:00 PM. UH OH!, written by and starring Kendal Hartse and directed by Austin Regan, is a performance art cabaret as public radio pledge drive. Regan and Hartse are veterans of major Broadway productions and national tours from American Idiot to A Beautiful Noise and from Cabaret to The Band's Visit. UH OH! features Mike Cefalo as The Pianist and Alexander Sage Oyen on guitar, drums, and electronics. Oyen also provides musical arrangements for the show. For tickets, please visit Eventbrite HERE.

UH OH! – featuring songs from Jeff Buckley's seminal album Grace, the 1968 Broadway cult classic Golden Rainbow, Puccini's Tosca, and beyond – is a wild journey through the sacred soul of the artist in a capitalist world that demands she be commodified. The Actor and The Pianist sing, dance, clown, and beg you to call now and support live art.

HARLOW RADICAL is a new performance group that creates electric, ambitious, intimate work. Artistic director Regan says: “Our mission is to take the years of experience we have creating major work on Broadway and across the country for mass audiences, and marry that with the edgy and radical downtown aesthetic that we both love – taking inspiration from everything from the Wooster Group to Joan Jonas to David Lynch. We want to make avant-garde work that is challenging but also wildly entertaining – something that everyone can enjoy, but that might be different from the kind of thing you see on Broadway.”

UH OH! will have elements that are familiar to the Broadway community, even as it transforms those elements into something new. “My inspiration was a kind of performance art version of the actor cabaret, by way of a public radio pledge drive,” says Kendal Hartse, who wrote and stars in the piece. “It's really examining our souls as artists, our ambition, and the struggle to make meaningful work when the pace of modern life means we are constantly asked to sell and promote ourselves. Sometimes making a play or musical feels like some old-fashioned thing that is completely outdated – and yet the result of putting music and story and humans experiencing art together is still vital and transcendent.”

HARLOW RADICAL will present UH OH! Exclamation Point Kendal Hartse Question Mark Live and In Concert Question Mark at The Gym at Judson, located at 243 Thompson Street in Manhattan. Tickets are $28.50 each and are available HERE. Doors open at 6:30 PM for the 7:00 PM show. The performance is 60 minutes.

