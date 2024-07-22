Tony Nominee Eddie Perfect To Be Honored At The Australian Theatre Festival NYC 2024 Gala

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Co-Artistic Directors & Executive Producers Mark Barford, Connor Delves & Jillian Geurts named Eddie Perfect (Beetlejuice) as The Australian Theatre Festival NYC 2024 Gala Artist Honoree.

To be held at The Players NYC, a prestigious theatrical club on Gramercy Park, the Fundraising Gala will take place on Sunday September 15, 2024 and celebrate Australian stories and artists in NYC.

Eddie Perfect is one of Australia's most diverse, respected and prolific writer/composer/ performers. His most recent work as composer/lyricist of Beetlejuice: The Musical! The Musical! The Musical! on Broadway earned him a 2019 Tony Award nomination for Best Original Score.

Eddie Perfect wrote the music, lyrics and book for the multi-award winning Shane Warne The Musical, as well as the musical scores for Angry Eddie, Drink Pepsi Bitch, Misanthropology, Songs From The Middle, Strictly Ballroom and King Kong Alive On Broadway. Eddie also wrote the hit plays The Beast and Vivid White for Melbourne Theatre Company. In 2020 Eddie wrote the music and lyrics to "Matesong", a collaboration with Tourism Australia and Kylie Minogue, which won a Graphite Pencil at the A&AD awards for best use of music in advertising.

His stage and screen credits include Offspring (Ten), Gold Diggers (ABC), The Future Is Expensive (ABC), Play School (ABC), Macheath in STC/Matlhouse/Vic Opera's The Threepenny Opera, Lieutenant Billis in Opera Australia/Lincoln Centre Theatre's South Pacific, Voltaire/Pangloss in Vic Opera's Candide, and Alexander Downer in Keating The Musical (written by Casey Bennetto) for Belvoir St. Theatre.

Eddie is currently developing three new music theatre works, including a new Australian dance musical, Tivoli Lovely, a commission from the West Australian Academy Of Performing Arts, to be premiered in 2025.

Photo Credit: Claudio Raschella

