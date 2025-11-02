Tony Award-Nominee Fina Strazza Joins Industry Reading of ONCE ON RUMSPRINGA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tony Award-nominee Fina Strazza joins an industry reading of Once on Rumspringa by Ellis Stump on November 10 at 4:00pm, at Ripley Grier Studios. The reading is by invitation only.

Directed by Morgan Gould, the reading will feature Gabe Calleja (Buscando a Copi) reading stage directions, Sophia Caressa (The Little Mermaid) as RUTH, Charlie B. Foster (Scarpetta) as LEVI, David Hull ("Crazy Ex-Girlfriend") as JACOB, Andrew Keenan-Bolger (Newsies) as JEDIDIAH, Han Van Sciver (At the Wedding) as WILLA, and Tony Award-nominee Fina Strazza (John Proctor is the Villain) as SADIE. The reading is produced by Lianna Rada-Hung.

Amish childhood gal pals Sadie Smucker and Willa Stoltzfus share a run-down trailer, crystal meth addiction, and queer romantic tension thick as a milkshake. The teens have spent their Rumspringa together higher than Heaven, but today face their rite-of-passage choice: surrender their forbidden love, or flee Lancaster County and be shunned forever. With 24 hours until the autumn baptism ceremony, six twisted interrelated sinners must come...clean. This ensemble-oriented dark comedy sheds electricity-powered light on the rural drug epidemic and navigation of repressed gender identity and sexuality. BYOBonnet.

Previous development of Once on Rumspringa: 2nd Stage Tony Kiser Theater - Closed Workshop (2023), The Wild Project (2022), UP Theater (2022), Chain Theater (2022), Columbia University (2022).

Once on Rumspringa has also been recognized as a Ojai Playwrights Conference Semifinalist (2025), James Madison University New Works Finalist (2023), Lanford Wilson Festival Finalist (2023), American Blues Theater Award Semifinalist (2023), Emerson Stages Finalist (2022), Fulton Theater Festival Finalist (2022), and a Bay Street Theater Festival Semifinalist (2022).