Thomas Moore's TALK THERAPY Comes to The Chain Theatre

What happens when the stories behind a therapist's more than thirty years of experience behind closed doors are brought to the stage? Talk Therapy, a gripping new play by NYC psychotherapist and award-winning writer Thomas Moore, transforms his history of real-life clinical experiences into a raw and moving theatrical event at The Chain Theatre from May 15 to 18, 2025.

Rooted in Moore's decades of work as a practicing therapist, the play presents a day in the life of a New York psychologist as he navigates intense patient sessions-each revealing the deep wounds people carry. But when a sudden call from a hospital emergency department forces him to confront his past, the healer becomes the one in need of help.

Originally conceived as a screen project, Talk Therapy has been recognized in 24 prestigious competitions. Now, its transition to the stage offers an even more powerful exploration of human connection, resilience, and the courage to heal.

Multi-awarded director Lil Malinich brings this stage adaptation to life with a dynamic cast of emerging actors: Avery Baxter, Alexander Hearth, Deon Frank, and Indiana Robinson-Dawes.

